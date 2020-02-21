Heed the Call is an occasional series profiling local pastors and ministers. To nominate a pastor, email cgodbey@decaturdaily.com.
A dim light filtered through the colorful stained glass windows, lighting the wooden cross at the front of the church.
“I’m like a kid in a candy store here. There’s no place else I’d rather be,” Jimmy Meek said. “Being able to share the gospel is the best thing in the world.”
The 56-year-old Decatur native, who spent most of the last three decades teaching, coaching and preaching away from north Alabama, returned home this month as the new senior pastor at Parkview Baptist Church.
Standing in the pulpit on Sunday mornings is a place Meek, as a baseball player at Austin High, Calhoun Community College and the University of Alabama in Birmingham, never imagined being.
“When I was in school, baseball was king. What other dream would I have, but be a millionaire baseball player? Everything in my life was focused on baseball. When I realized I would never play again, it was tough. I remember lying in the athletic dorm thinking all that I poured my life into for all these years is finished,” Meek said.
After graduating from UAB with a political science degree and working two years at a bank, Meek followed his brother, Steve Meek, the football and baseball coach at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, into education.
Pursuing his childhood passion, he returned to the baseball field as a high school coach.
“I loved baseball so much, I would try to calculate how long I could keep the kids on the field without being killed by their parents. If I had it my way, we would’ve been out there from after school until 10 p.m. every day,” Meek said.
For 10 years, Meek’s life revolved around coaching baseball and teaching school. Then, one night, the 36-year-old Meek, who grew up in the church, was baptized at 6 and went to services every Sunday, began questioning his faith.
“I started to wonder if I was a believer. That night, I said, ‘If I’m not saved, I want to be saved. If heaven and hell are real, which I believe they are, then I want to get this right. I want to follow you.’ The next day, I felt radically different,” Meek said.
No longer did baseball hold the top place in his heart.
Nods to Meek’s faith began appearing in his career — Christian music was played between innings at the baseball game, a “Jesus Saves” sign covered the center field fence and a stack of New Testaments sat by his desk.
“I went from wanting to keep the kids on the field as late as possible to figuring out how long I needed to keep them out there to satisfy the Lord. The baseball field is not where I wanted to be. I wanted to be home talking to Jesus,” Meek said. “I started talking about my faith more and more. I just couldn’t shut up about it. I tried not to be the obnoxious Christian, but that’s what I wanted to talk about.”
Two years after his late night heart-to-heart with God, Meek enrolled in New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He became licensed to preach in April 2003 at his home church of Central Baptist in Decatur and received his ordination two months later at New Hope Baptist in Titus, Alabama.
In the past 17 years, Meek served as associate pastor at Central Baptist, senior pastor at Pleasant Grove in Moulton and at churches in Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi, where he was baptized.
“For several years I wondered whether my change at 36 was a rededication or a conversion. I just didn’t know until I was reading about Zacchaeus for a sermon. When I looked at the change in Zacchaeus, it clicked that I wasn’t saved until I was 36,” Meek said. “The next day, I preached on Zacchaeus and the associate pastor baptized me. That was an awesome day.”
Most recently, Meek led Immanuel Baptist in El Dorado, Arkansas, where multiple churches from north Alabama, including Parkview Baptist — twice — contacted him about an open pastor position.
“It was flattering, but the church in Arkansas was relocating, which is a big deal in a church’s life. Most of the churches, including Parkview, contacted me before the move,” Meek said. “Several months ago, Parkview reached out again. The church in Arkansas was in the new location, healthy and growing. I decided I would pray about it. Once my wife, Beth Ann, and I started praying, it became crystal clear.”
Since Meek began preaching at Parkway Baptist on Feb. 2, his 83-year-old father and 80-year-old mother, the ones who introduced him to church and served as Godly examples, have attended the 10:30 a.m. service.
“I’ve tried to tell them they don’t have to be here, but they insist. My dad has told me, ‘What you did today was really good.’ That has really touched me heart. It’s special to share this with them,” Meek said.
Standing in the sanctuary of the Southwest Decatur church, Meek descended into silence, trying to explain the overwhelming feeling that washes over him every Sunday.
“Preaching is the only thing that has surpassed game day. I used to love Saturday conference game days at UAB and pitching that first game of a big conference series. I would cut my nails the same time each week. We could walk to the field from our dorms. All of it was special. But preaching, man, that blew game day out of the water. I get so pumped to share the gospel,” Meek said.
One-on-one with Jimmy Meek
What character in the Bible do you relate to the most? Peter. I’m very passionate and excited about Jesus, but, like Peter, I can have a foot-shaped mouth occasionally. I think I’m most like Peter, but obviously aspiring to be like Jesus.
What is your favorite verse? The verse gripping me at the moment is 2 Chronicles 5:21. “God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.” Growing up, this isn’t one of those verses you study, it’s not usually in people’s top 10 coffee cup verses, but, to me, it sums up the gospel so much.
How do you prepare your sermons? Most of the time I concentrate on the books of the Bible. When I started here, we jumped into Mark. You can’t go wrong with Jesus, Jesus, Jesus. After Easter, we will jump into Acts, because there’s nothing wrong with seeing a picture of the early church.
Who mentored you in the faith? Because I was in the church every time the doors were open, I got a lot of head knowledge even though I was lost. Since I got saved as an adult, a lot of my growth has been me sitting at God’s feet. I’m very big on reading and watching sermons. I learn from others, but, sadly, I was never poured into, mentored and discipled. I do believe that is the missing link in our churches.
What is your prayer for Parkview Baptist? I’m going to sound like a Sunday school teacher. It is to bring glory to the Lord and the way we do that is making disciples who make disciples who make disciples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.