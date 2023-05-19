While searching through a closet at Belle Mina Methodist Church, the shimmer of two silver offering plates caught the Rev. Cody Gilliam’s eye.
“When I turned them over, I knew immediately it was something special. I felt like Indiana Jones and knew they belonged in a museum,” Gilliam said.
On the back of the two offering plates were engraved the words “C.P. Church Mooresville Ala.” The backstamp dated the plates to the early to middle 1800s, making them nearly 200 years old.
“It’s amazing to think of all the people who touched these plates and the history they hold,” Gilliam said.
On Saturday, the plates will be passed for a collection a final time during a service at the Brick Church in Mooresville. Organized to formally present the plates to the historic Robert Donnell House in Athens, the service will begin at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.
Money collected in the offering plates will benefit the Athens-Limestone Ministerial Association’s project to build a battered women’s and children’s shelter.
For Jacque Reeves, a descendant of Robert Donnell, who was the first preacher at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Mooresville, also known as the Brick Church, the plates hold extra significance.
“Robert Donnell’s hands very well touched these plates,” Reeves said, gently cradling the plates. “To have these at the Robert Donnell House will be amazing. We just have a few family items, so this is a real coup.”
Built in 1839 on land donated by Gov. Thomas Bibb, the Brick Church served as a meeting place by the Cumberland Presbyterian and the Methodist congregations in the early 1800s. In 1898 the Methodists bought the church, which also served as a Baptist mission, from the Cumberland Presbyterian congregation. The last worship services at the church took place in the 1960s.
How Belle Mina Methodist Church ended up with the plates remains a mystery. Gilliam posed a couple of theories.
Perhaps when the Brick Church ceased holding services, the plates went to Belle Mina Methodist, which was ministered by the same preacher, Gilliam said. Belle Mina Methodist also might have received the plates via Belle Mina Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
“When the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Mooresville closed, the contents went to different churches, including Belle Mina Cumberland Presbyterian,” Gilliam said. “When Belle Mina Cumberland Presbyterian closed, we know the stained glass was gifted to the Methodist church. The plates might’ve come over then. We just can’t be sure.”
After uncovering the plates, Gilliam reached out to Reeves, who serves on the Robert Donnell House Board.
“He asked me what he should do with them," Reeves said. "He said he knew they belonged with the Cumberland Presbyterians. I told him why not put it at the Donnell House, since Robert Donnell was the first preacher of the church. At the house, everyone will be able to see them.”
Along with Donnell, other notable religious leaders who probably touched the plates included Rev. Constantine Blackman Sanders and Rev. Clare Purcell.
According to stories, Sanders, known as “The Sleeping Preacher,” would fall into sleep-like trances.
“The reports say that when he fell into a slumber, an entity would take over and the entity would be able to see things, find things and hear sermons from far off. While in the slumber, he would recite in different languages that Sanders had never learned,” Gilliam said.
“They also said he could write with both of his hands at the same time and in two different languages,” Reeves said.
Gilliam credited Purcell, of the Methodist church, with uniting the southern Methodist church with the northern Methodist and protestant Methodist.
“He was one of the founders of what became known as the Methodist church in America,” said Gilliam, who has preached in both the Cumberland Presbyterian and Methodist denominations.
The service at the Brick Church on Saturday will include brief history lessons with leaders of the local Methodist and Cumberland Presbyterian churches and representatives of the Donnell House. Following the service, refreshments will be served at Belle Mina Methodist, 6717 County Road 71 in Tanner.
