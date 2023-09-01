As Hurricane Idalia neared the Gulf Coast, Cody Michael monitored radar displays and weather reports. During the night, he set alarms so he could check the storm’s trajectory. When it followed his prediction, he went back to sleep. When it veered from his path, he stayed awake figuring out where he needed to go.

View our Print Replica

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.