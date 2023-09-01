As Hurricane Idalia neared the Gulf Coast, Cody Michael monitored radar displays and weather reports. During the night, he set alarms so he could check the storm’s trajectory. When it followed his prediction, he went back to sleep. When it veered from his path, he stayed awake figuring out where he needed to go.
“As the storm moves, we are in constant communication with congregations in the path, trying to figure out where we need to go to help and where we can stay,” Michael said. “I went to school for weather, so this is kind of in my wheelhouse. I just got into ministry instead of weather.”
For the past five years, Michael and Robert Guinn, co-outreach ministers with Decatur Church of Christ, have responded to natural disasters across the Southeast through Project Unify, a multi-congregation outreach program.
Since the birth of Project Unify in 2018, volunteers have responded to hurricanes in South Carolina, Florida, Texas and Louisiana, tornadoes in Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama, floods in Tennessee and ice storms in Texas.
Currently, the Project Unify team is focused on assisting the recovery efforts in Florida caused by Hurricane Idalia. Volunteers hoped to leave on Friday.
“Our number one goal is to be there as soon as possible so we can provide help as quick as we can,” Michael said.
The hurricane comes on the heels of a busy spring and summer for Project Unify volunteers, who assisted with cleanup efforts in Arkansas, Mississippi and Morgan County.
“We have been doing a lot in Morgan County because of all of the strong storms that have come through,” Michael said. “We have spent a lot of time removing trees on people’s sheds and houses.”
The heavier-than-usual storm season in north Alabama included an F0 tornado in Decatur and Trinity in January, F0, F1 and F2 tornadoes in Hartselle, Falkville and Morgan City in March and multiple thunderstorms in August.
“The first thing we do when a storm hits us locally is go out and clear the roadways so that firetrucks can respond to calls. We always tell the EMA where we are so that they know they don’t have to send a crew out,” Michael said. “Once the roads are clear, we drive around and offer help. Everything is free. We don’t charge anything.”
Along with clearing roads and removing trees from buildings, Michael and other Project Unify volunteers cleared debris from Grange Hall Cemetery in Trinity.
“I live just down the road from that cemetery and have been working in it for two years because it was very overgrown and trees were down all over the place,” Michael said. “I finally got it cleaned up and one of these storms came through and dropped more trees. There were trees hanging over headstones, one of them was for a 3-year-old child that passed away a year ago. We got that cleared up.”
The local cleanup effort is taking Project Unify longer than usual due to vehicle problems.
“Our truck has been in the shop for three weeks, so everything is happening a lot slower. We are thankful the people of Morgan County have been so patient. People know we are coming to help. It will just take time because we are doing this in our spare time,” Michael said.
Anytime the potential for hazardous weather nears north Alabama, Michael reminds the community of Project Unify’s efforts on Facebook.
On Aug. 6, after thunderstorms with strong winds toppled trees in Morgan County, Michael posted, “if you need assistance, please message us. To God be the glory.”
Once Project Unify, whose team ranges from two to 16 people, arrives in Florida, volunteers will drive through neighborhoods offering help.
“We take down a list of people that need help and just start working on that list,” Michael said. “We also work closely with Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Team out of Nashville. They send 18-wheeler trucks packed with supplies. We will help unload the truck and set up the church as a distribution area. As people come through to get things, we will find out if they need help.”
Along with focusing on the community’s physical needs, Project Unify tries to meet people’s emotional and spiritual needs, offering Bibles and prayer.
“Our goal is to teach people about Jesus. Being benevolent is extremely important, but more important is reaching somebody’s soul,” Michael said. “Our prayer is that we can reach people and tell them about Jesus. If I can take a chain saw and teach somebody about Jesus, I’ll do that all day long.”
Project Unify consists of Decatur Church of Christ, Priceville Church of Christ, Hartselle Church of Christ, Flint Church of Christ, Killen Church of Christ, Highland Heights Church of Christ in Lebanon, Tennessee, Noah Church of Christ in Manchester, Tennessee, and Ellijay Church of Christ in Ellijay, Georgia.
Individuals wanting to assist with the ministry’s efforts can donate financially to Project Unify, 2833 Danville Road S.W.
“We do not have any consistent financial contributors. We have no steady income. Everything we have done for the past five years is based on sporadic donations and our belief God will take care of us,” Michael said.
To keep up with Project Unify’s efforts, visit the Project Unify Facebook page.
