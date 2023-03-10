Poland Church Abuse John Paul II

Pope St. John Paul II knew about sexual abuse of children by priests under his authority and sought to conceal it when he was an archbishop in his native Poland, according to a television news report. [AP PHOTO/GIANNI FOGGIA]

 Gianni Foggia

WARSAW, Poland — Fallout from a TV report alleging that St. John Paul II covered up clergy sex abuse cases escalated Thursday, with Poland's Catholic Church and lawmakers defending him as one of the greatest Poles ever and the government "inviting" the U.S. ambassador for talks.

