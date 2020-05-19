Changes in leadership will impact churches in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties, the United Methodist’s North Alabama Conference and the Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett announced Sunday.
Appointments include Jerry Hastings to Hillsboro United Methodist and Caddo United Methodist, Steve McCurry to Johnson Chapel in Danville and Basham United Methodist in Hartselle, and John David Crowe as an associate minister at Friendship in Athens.
This is the second round of changes. Previously, the conference announced the appointment of Miriam Smith to Central United Methodist in Decatur, Megan Barber as associate pastor at The Church at Stone River in Decatur and Dale Capron at Lacey’s Spring United Methodist.
The appointments will go into effect July 1. The date may change depending on the coronavirus. For a full list of appointments, go to umcna.org.
