One of the largest churches in Athens, Lindsay Lane Baptist, welcomed a new senior pastor this month. Andy John King succeeds longtime senior pastor Dusty McLemore, who retired at the end of March.
King, who was elected as senior pastor in October, previously served at Southside Baptist in Decatur, Round Island Baptist in Athens and as pastor of Lindsay Lane's Harvest campus.
McLemore, who started as a bi-vocational pastor of Lindsay Lane in 1992 with 32 members, grew the church over the past 28 years. Now the church's membership numbers over 2,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.