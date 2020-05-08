Across the country, religious and community leaders paused to mark the National Day of Prayer on Thursday. In north Alabama, virtual and drive-in services featured prayers by pastors, mayors, county commissioners and fire department chiefs.
As more people turn to prayer during the age of the pandemic — according to the Pew Research Center, 55% of Americans have prayed for the end of the coronavirus — local church leaders shared their prayers.
Rev. Shannon Jordon, Westminster Presbyterian Church
I pray for the people most damaged by this virus — those who have lost loved ones, those who have lost jobs, those who have lost security. I pray for our leaders — political, medical and scientific — as they work diligently for what is best for the most people in line with God’s will. As we all wait for these difficult days to pass, I pray those of us who are people of faith will live lives that exemplify an abundance of the fruit of the spirit found in Galatians 5 — love, joy, peace, patience, goodness, kindness, gentleness and self-control. I pray that God will increase the value we put on this way of living so that we will pursue it. I pray that we ask God to show us how we are acting counter to these qualities with our families, co-workers, neighbors and even on social media. I pray for people to let God replace their anger with the peace of Christ, their fear with faith and their hatred with love.
Pastor George Sawyer, Calvary Assembly
I pray for our president and vice president, their coronavirus response team, our Congress and those leading us in our response to this virus crisis. I pray for all health care workers, first responders and essential workers. I pray for the eradication of this virus, both by the research of man and the sovereign hand of God. I pray for the healing of those who have tested positive and the protection of those who have not. I pray peace for those who are feeling stressed and overwhelmed, hope for those who are discouraged, faith for those who are lonely and courage for those who are afraid. I pray for the restoration of our economy and jobs. Finally, I pray that we, as a people, will recognize that God is not the author of this virus, but that he is with us while we are in this season. I pray that we, as a nation, would recognize that God alone is our hope and our source. I pray that we would so turn to him, that five years from now, the conversation would not just be the coronavirus but rather the corona revival.
Pastor Steve Smith, Beltline Church of Christ
My prayer is that God will bring good out of this pandemic. As America has steadily been taking steps away from the Lord, I pray this is a wake-up call for this nation. There have been a few verses that have been on my heart in the middle of all of this. “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land,” 2 Chronicles 7:14. The other is Psalm 33:12, “What joy for the nation whose God is the Lord, whose people he has chosen as his inheritance.” I pray that we are a nation whose God is the Lord. I pray that this pandemic has caused us all to stop and think about what is really important.
Regina Willingham, God’s Love Covenant Church
Our nation needs healing. But it’s not just healing because of COVID-19. We have been spiritually, mentally and emotionally sick way before now. I pray that we will return to God with true love and repentance, not just repetitious programs. When there are no barriers and true worship comes forth, God will heal our land.
Pastor Jerry Baker, St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church
We live in the best nation in the world. Albeit, we have challenges with a few issues. Our people are caring, kind and resilient. The heart of our nation is rich with care for mankind. Unfortunately, our nation has a really short memory. We are united when crisis hits, but soon after, we are back to focusing on the things that separate us. Take 9-11 as an example. I am reminded of how proud I was to witness everyone united under our great flag. This was a true representation of “One Nation Under God." My prayer is that we can truly live out this creed. As a Christian, it is my prayer that we will let our light so shine, that others may see our light and give glory to our Father in heaven. Jesus Christ died for us all. Wouldn’t it be great if we put blinders on and loved everyone as Christ loved us, no matter our origin, nationality or creed? I pray that the church would stand completely for the principles of the Bible and glorify our Father in heaven — loving and lifting those in need.
