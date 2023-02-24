With ceramic paints labeled “camel back,” “green thumb,” “sun kissed,” “elephant ears” and “orange ya happy,” amateur and professional artists have decorated bowls with Bible verses, mushrooms, polka-dots, swirls, strawberries, shamrocks and more.
Around the upstairs room on Bank Street, where parents select free gifts for their children at Christmas and men and women gather for Bible studies weekly, completed bowls with images of dogs, hearts and inspirational sayings fill the shelves.
For Tim and Pamela Bolding, the co-directors of the Neighborhood Christian Center, each bowl made for the 14th annual Soup for Souls event on Thursday at 400 Grant represents an opportunity to educate and disciple individuals in need.
“Soup for Souls is very important in allowing us to accomplish our mission statement, which is to serve our neighbors in need with the gospel of Jesus Christ and provide hope and healing through education and discipleship,” Pamela Bolding said.
Proceeds from the event, scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., will benefit the nonprofit faith-based center’s education and discipleship programs, which reach individuals incarcerated, in rehab and in recovery.
Last year, the center held classes in three jails, a prison, rehab centers, a transitional home and at the ministry’s offices on Bank Street. The attendees learned about grief support, mercy, faith and finance, forgiveness, boundaries, trauma healing and life skills.
Along with the classes, the Neighborhood Christian Center on Bank Street offers a food pantry, clothes closet and utility assistance, runs a transitional home and operates a summer youth leadership program.
With the current financial situation — rising prices for gas, groceries and rent — the organization is seeing an increased need in people looking for housing.
“People are coming to us because they can’t afford where they are living or they are struggling to find a place because the waiting list at apartments is so long. I’ve worked with one woman for six weeks, trying to find her an apartment. The calls for help with housing have really grown, but the resources are few,” Pamela Bolding said.
In all, the Neighborhood Christian Center served more than 7,200 people last year and held, on average, 40 classes a week, including a new jail program called Re-entry. Pamela Bolding created the program to help prepare individuals for reentering society.
“If you already have all your ducks in a row, where you’re going to live, transportation, some of the fine money already worked off and you know what is expected of you when you walk out those doors, hopefully it gives you a better footing,” she said.
Soup for Souls represents the center’s main fundraiser. Started 14 years ago with two soups in a downtown art gallery, the fundraiser quickly grew into a social event, attracting more than a dozen restaurants, 30 artists and 250 to 300 guests.
Pamela Bolding attributed the event’s staying power to the intimate environment.
“I think people like Soup for Souls because you can just mingle and visit. There’s no assigned seating. There’s no speaker and no music. You can move from table to table, taste different soups and desserts and talk to people you haven’t seen in a long time,” she said.
Tickets to Soup for Souls cost $30 and include a bowl, samples of soups from 14 restaurants and desserts and cornbread prepared by the friends of the Neighborhood Christian Center.
Individuals who want to paint a bowl can contact the Neighborhood Christian Center at 256-351-7633 to schedule a session by Sunday. Those who don’t paint a bowl can pick up a hand-painted bowl at the event.
A silent auction also will take place during Soup for Souls. Featured items include a hand-turned hickory bowl by Steve Armstrong, crosses adorned with jewelry donated to the Neighborhood Christian Center by Martha Newman, local art by Tracy Roberts McCann, Weety Vickery, Ginny Pylant, Bonnie Black, Carla Swinney and more and gifts from area shops. Individuals can bid at the event on Thursday or online at decaturncc.org.
