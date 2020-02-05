Two meetings to discuss the plan that could splinter the United Methodist Church will take place in Huntsville and Birmingham.
Informational gatherings on “Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation” will be on March 21 in Huntsville and April 4 in Birmingham, Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett of the North Alabama Conference wrote in an announcement on Monday. Exact locations will be announced later.
Leaders of the United Methodist Church released the plan, which could be voted on at General Conference in May, on Jan. 3. The plan allows conservatives opposed to same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy to leave for a new “traditional Methodist” denomination. Churches that decide to leave will retain their property and the new denomination would receive $25 million over four years. The split would allow those remaining in the United Methodist Church to repeal the church's ban on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
“Some people are embracing the protocol concept with enthusiasm. Others are disappointed with it, even feeling disenfranchised by it. Still others are waiting to read the actual legislation before evaluating it,” Wallace-Padgett wrote.
Wallace-Padgett encouraged members of the church to “breathe deeply,” “pray often,” “read the legislation,” “engage with others” and “make disciples.” For her full letter, visit umcna.org.
