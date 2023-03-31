Kneeling down next to the raised garden bed, Julianna Lowman examined the lettuce plants barely poking out of the soil.
“We put these in the ground a couple of weeks ago and then a hard freeze hit. I thought they didn’t have a chance, but they just might make it,” Lowman said.
If the lettuce survives, the leaves of the plant eventually will end up in food bags distributed to the community.
That is the purpose of the 14-bed garden at Decatur Seventh-day Adventist Church — to reach and serve the community.
“This is one of our healthiest ministries,” Pastor Vladimir Climaco said. “When we started the garden, it increased our efforts to live out the church’s mission, which is to share the love and grace of Jesus Christ with the community. We are able to let people experience that love through the food we are growing.”
The idea for the garden germinated a year ago after a member of the Trowelers Garden Club visited Hands Across Decatur, where Lowman volunteers, serving the city’s homeless.
“They talked with Sue Terrell, the director, about possibly putting in a raised bed. That got me thinking. I thought a garden would be something that would be good for our church and a way to supplement the boxes of food we were giving away with vegetables,” Lowman said.
With support from the Trowelers, the church congregation and Allyson Shabel of the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service, the garden took root in 2022 with seven raised beds at that time.
“The cost of one bed was $180. We budgeted for one bed and then had members from the church sponsor the other six,” Lowman said.
From the beds, the garden produced squash, radishes, onions, cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, carrots and peppers.
“We had peppers and peppers and peppers. There were so many peppers. Last year was definitely a learning year for us,” said Celina Lowman, Julianna Lowman’s mother-in-law and primary helper.
“She has been such a big help,” Julianna Lowman, a self-described non-gardener, said. “Before her house burned down 14 years ago, she had a huge garden. I didn’t like going out there because I didn’t want to work in the garden. I think I enjoy it now because the raised beds are so much more manageable.”
During a typical week, the Lowmans spend five to 10 hours tending to the garden.
“We have been pretty lucky. There is a rabbit that lives in the neighborhood and he wreaks havoc on people’s gardens. We’ve not seen any evidence of him in our garden,” Julianna Lowman said. “Maybe there’s a little protection around the garden.”
This year, the garden expanded to 14 beds, including two wheelchair-accessible beds, thanks to grants from the extension service and the Trowelers. One of the wheelchair-accessible beds will contain a salsa garden. Once harvest is complete, Julianna Lowman plans on holding a salsa making class.
Since the founding of the food pantry and community garden, the church has helped feed over 500 families.
The addition of the fresh produce is a rarity, Julianna Lowman said.
“Fruits and vegetables for people who have food insecurity right now are really hard to find. When we have produce in our food bags, we have almost twice as many people come to the pantry compared to the weeks when we don’t have produce,” she said.
Along with placing the produce in the food bags, the church allows people to pick from the garden.
“We made sure that our neighbors knew that the garden was available and open to them. And we are seeing a lot of people from the community take advantage of that,” Julianna Lowman said.
Decatur Seventh-day Adventist’s garden represents one of several community gardens in Morgan County tended to by churches.
Work on Flint Baptist Church’s community garden, now in its third year, began last week. The idea for the garden at the church began when Pastor Wendell Bennett challenged the congregation to impact the community.
Under the direction of member Jason Hill, the church transformed a vacant two-acre plot of land on the property into the community garden. When the garden started producing, the church created a Blessings Table, where passers-by and members of the community could stock up on produce.
“When we started putting the Blessings Table up there, we didn’t think many people would be interested, but, my goodness, we fill that table up almost daily and it empties almost daily. It’s amazing,” Hill said. “It really opened our eyes to how much this was needed in the community.”
This season, the church plans on growing potatoes, onions, cabbage, strawberries and other fruits and vegetables.
Wesley Methodist Church on Danville Road Southwest established God’s Garden in 2008. Work on this year’s garden began this week.
Over the past 15 years, from the produce harvested from the 78-by-100-foot garden, the church has donated thousands of pounds to individuals living in subsidized housing and the homeless community.
In the past two years, the garden, which is not open for members of the community to pick from, has yielded more than 7,000 pounds to help feed individuals in need.
