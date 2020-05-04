For the National Day of Prayer, held the first Thursday in May, religious and community leaders will gather to pray for emergency responders, the government, the armed forces and the schools.
The Athens Limestone Ministerial Alliance organized a virtual National Day of Prayer, which will be streamed on the Alliance’s Facebook page, aired on the radio station and played across the speaker system in downtown Athens on Thursday at noon.
Featured speakers will be Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Councilman Frank Travis, Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daily, Piney Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lance Pitt, Mark Klaus of Apostolic Christian Church, Joseph Fifer of Full Gospel Tabernacle, Robert Malone of Village View United Methodist, Eugene English of Little Elk Missionary Baptist and Andy John of Lindsay Lane Baptist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.