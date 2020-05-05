In honor of the National Day of Prayer, drive-in and virtual services will take place Thursday in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties. The annual observance brings together religious and community leaders to pray for emergency responders, the government, the armed forces and the schools.
In Falkville, the service featuring area pastors will be live-streamed on the Town of Falkville Facebook page at 10 a.m. In Moulton, the Muscle Shoals Baptist Association has organized a drive-in prayer service at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 11450 Alabama 33. To listen to the service, tune to 87.9 FM. The Athens Limestone Ministerial Alliance’s virtual service will be streamed on the Alliance’s Facebook page, aired on 1080 AM and played across the speaker system in downtown Athens on Thursday at noon.
