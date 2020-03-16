A local faith-based outreach organization currently remains open to assist individuals in need.
The Neighborhood Christian Center on Bank Street will continue to distribute and receive donations of food, hygiene and emergency essentials. The clothes closet, however, will be closed.
“In order to protect those we serve in our community, volunteers and staff, we will not accept used in-kind goods until further notice,” co-director Pamela Bolding said.
Bolding expects to see an increase in need this week.
“We haven’t seen any changes to neighbors we serve yet, but I know that is going to change this week with kids at home and things closing,” Bolding said.
Individuals interested in donating to the center can drop items off at 619 Bank St. N.E., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon.
Local businesses also are collecting donations for the Neighborhood Christian Center. Tyler Jones of The RailYard, Whisk’D Café and High Point Market said the eateries and coffee shop will collect donations of non-perishable food items, diapers, water and dry goods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.