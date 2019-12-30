Churches across north Alabama will hold services on Tuesday night to ring in 2020. The tradition of New Year’s Eve services dates back to 1862 when many slaves and abolitionists gathered and awaited the news of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Local services include:
The Cross Over Experience, 10 p.m., 211 Wilson St. N.W., Decatur, organized by Canaan Community Christian Church, Greater Works Christian Church, God’s Love Covenant Church and Summit Outreach Ministries.
Watch Night service, 10 p.m., Apostolic Church of God, 801 Fretwell Ave. S.W., Decatur.
New Year’s Eve service, 7 p.m.-midnight, Redemption Baptist Church, 2300 Gordon Terry Parkway, Decatur.
Watch Night service, 10:30 p.m., 16031 Poplar Creek Road, Athens, organized by Little Elk, Mount Pisgah, Poplar Creek and St. Paul missionary Baptist churches.
Watch Night service, 11:30 p.m., Ingalls Harbor, organized by The Church at Stone River.
New Year’s Eve service, 10 p.m., Calvary Assembly, 4839 Calvary Boulevard, Tanner.
New Year’s Ever service, 7 p.m., Midway Church of Christ, 4334 Lawrence County 434, Moulton.
