Suicide, addiction, abuse and depression — issues often avoided in many church settings — will be the focus of a women’s faith-based retreat founded by two Decatur mental health professionals.
“We want to have a conversation about mental health and spirituality,” counselor Jeannie Lynch said. “Now, when you say that, there is an almost automatic recoil. It is a conversation not many people want to have, but it is a necessary one.”
The start of that conversation will take place during the first No Limits Women’s Retreat on Oct. 18-20 in Shocco Springs near Talladega.
Lynch and psychologist Jana Lovelace co-founded the retreat, which, they hope, will help break the stigma and negative stereotype surrounding mental health.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one in five adults in the United States lives with some form of mental illness, including depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.
Because of their occupations and their beliefs, Lynch and Lovelace see firsthand the need to address both mental health and spirituality.
“We see, oftentimes, that the church isn’t equipped to deal with serious depression, like suicidality, nor should they be," Lovelace said. "That’s our job. What we also know is our field, sometimes, does not do a great job of talking about faith, either. But it’s one body, like a hand and a foot. We need both, but, oftentimes, we talk about them separately."
With No Limits, Lynch and Lovelace hope to reach women living with a mental health diagnosis as well as individuals who, at times, just feel overwhelmed.
“We all struggle. Life is hard. This is for the woman who is struggling, not just for the woman with a mental health diagnosis,” Lovelace said.
“We see women every day who have hit a ceiling. They’re not experiencing life, they’re just surviving and that’s not living,” Lynch said.
The retreat will feature internationally known speakers Donna Sparks and Amanda Goodson, who is originally from Decatur. Other speakers are Yvette Rice, Emily Williams, Dawn Mason, Amy Farley, Kourtney Henderson, Anna Hurst, Kristi Hill, Angela Morgan, Tricia Collins, Lynch and Lovelace.
“What was very important to us is that the speakers were real so that every lady in the audience could say, ‘She gets me.’ This is their hairdresser or the physical therapy assistant their son sees or their child’s teacher,” Lovelace said.
In her talk, Lynch will address issues she battled, including a severe addiction she has been in recovery from for 29 years, a major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“When I was at my lowest, I thought that God hated me. It’s important to me that the ladies see the process that has taken me from feeling like God was punishing me to where I am now, living in joy,” Lynch said.
Lovelace and Lynch, who envision No Limits becoming an annual event, hope the inaugural retreat brings in 200 women.
“Our goal is to invest in these women so that they can go back to their churches, their families and their communities healthier,” Lynch said.
For more information on the retreat, visit nolimitsretreat.org.
