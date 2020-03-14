All United Methodist Churches in the North Alabama Conference are encouraged to consider cancelling worship due to the recently confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett said.
In a letter Saturday to North Alabama clergy, Wallace-Padgett said the conference also will urge churches in north Alabama to not have in-person services on March 22 and 29.
“We will continue to look to our public health officials and other civic leaders for guidance on when it is safe to resume worship services,” Wallace-Padgett said.
Churches that choose to meet Sunday should practice these precautions:
• Practice social distancing, including maintaining six feet of space from other people.
• Make hand sanitizer available at points of common interest and encourage increased hand-washing.
• Encourage people to avoid shaking hands and hugging during greeting times.
• Avoid communion through intinction.
• Print hymns and prayers in the bulletin to avoid shared hymnals.
• Collect tithes and offerings in a way that does not involve passing an offering plate from person to person such as positioning baskets in convenient places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.