Every summer for the past 121 years — during the tragic days of World War I, the Great Depression and the Vietnam War — people gathered at the open-air tabernacle in Hartselle for a week of praise and worship. Surrounded by cedar posts cut and peeled by homesteaders in the late 19th century, thousands of worshippers attending the revival have sung old gospel songs and listened to scripture from the Bible.
This year, Rob Cain was determined, would be no different.
Despite the ongoing concerns over the coronavirus, the six-day Hartselle Camp Meeting kicked off Sunday with attendance at 75% compared to a normal year.
“We prayerfully discussed whether we would have the camp meeting or not. We felt like we had some things going for us. We are an outdoor camp and the tabernacle is open air,” said Cain, president of the Hartselle Camp Meeting. “In this time of national crisis, we need camp now more than ever. People are just ready to come back to worship. They miss hearing the word in person.”
For Cain, carrying on the mission of the Hartselle Camp Meeting is personal.
“I got saved here in 1980 at 15 years old as a student and I never got over it,” Cain said. “At the Hartselle Camp Meeting, there have been many, many people who I wanted to be like because of the way they loved other people and lived for Jesus. We need to keep that tradition going.”
That legacy includes Anthony J. Showalter, who wrote “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms” at the tabernacle in 1887, actor Dean Jones, who grew up attending the Hartselle Camp Meetings, and Hartselle-based evangelist Junior Hill, who has reached hundreds of thousands of people in his 65 years of ministry.
On Tuesday, as the pink-tinged sky turned dark blue and lightning bugs dotted the night, about 100 people, including 40 middle, high school and college students, congregated at the tabernacle to continue the camp’s legacy.
“Two young girls accepted Christ this week. There’s nothing more rewarding than that. When we have students who come to know the Lord here, there is a beautiful ripple effect. They go on to impact others who come to the faith. There is no telling how many lives have been touched by the Hartselle Camp Meeting,” Cain said. “This is a special place. There’s nothing holy about it, it’s just used by God to help others hear that He loves them.”
During the opening service on Sunday night, Decatur-based evangelist Phil Waldrep preached on the importance of loving people and showing God’s love to people.
“Here’s the simple principle that changes everything, people love people that love people,” Waldrep said, preaching from Romans 16. “Most of us don’t know how to make people feel loved. … Paul demonstrates how you can cause someone to feel loved. Paul understood love appreciates people for who they are, not for what they can do for you. … Love also acknowledges people.”
That message reached around 1,000 people, including over 700 people online. Due to the coronavirus, the Hartselle Camp Meeting reached beyond the cedar posts of the tabernacle for the first time to stream the services on Facebook.
“We are reaching people who have never heard of the Hartselle Camp Meeting before," Cain said. "There are people from South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky watching. Some folks that haven’t been able to come to Hartselle in two decades are watching from their homes. This has been a gift from God."
In today's final service of the 121st Hartselle Camp Meeting, the Rev. Paul Lawler of Christ Church United Methodist Church in Birmingham will preach at 10:30 a.m. and Cain will preach at 7 p.m. The camp also featured evangelist Mason Tanner, community pastor at Cross Point Church in Nashville.
“I want people to take away from the camp meeting an understanding that God loves them and has a plan for them. Especially during this time of a pandemic and a time of national crisis where we are not loving one another and we are fighting one another because there are many injustices that need to be righted, we need to see the love of God, a God that is a just and loving God,” Cain said.
For more information or to view the services online, visit the Hartselle Camp Meeting Facebook page.
Similar to the Hartselle Camp Meeting, Decatur Church of Christ will hold an old-time Gospel Tent Meeting in August. Open to the public, the five-day event will take place Aug. 3-7 at 3021 U.S. 31. Sessions will begin at 7 p.m. and include the themes “Uniting the Churches,” “Understanding the Bible Alike,” “The Way Out of Spiritual Darkness,” “Born of Water and of Spirit” and “The New Testament Ark." Chairs, song books and water will be provided.
