With photos of historic houses and churches, centuries-old gravestones, a Civil War bullet hole and a yellow fever memorial, a scavenger hunt is bringing attention to Decatur's history and shedding light on the city's pioneers.
"What the scavenger hunt is doing is creating an awareness of what we have around us and an appreciation of these structures, some of which are more than 100 years old," said David Breland, the city's director of historic resources.
Dubbed "Where Am I," the online scavenger hunt series on the Decatur Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page stemmed from the state's stay-at-home order triggered by concerns over the coronavirus. The virtual offering represents a total shift for Decatur in the promoting of the city's history, parks and people.
"We didn't do virtual offerings before this because we wanted to encourage people to actually come to the museums. Now, we are bringing history to them and we might be reaching more people," Breland said.
Credit for the online programs goes to Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake, who challenged Breland to find ways to bring information about Decatur into people's homes.
Along with the scavenger hunt, Breland created a "Fun Facts" series, which could serve as mini lesson plans for students, and educational video segments, which have garnered more than 25,000 views.
To kick off the scavenger hunt, Breland posted a photograph of the Yellow Fever Memorial at the Decatur City Cemetery.
"Decatur has been resurrected time and time again. It was destroyed during the Civil War and had two yellow fever epidemics when basically everybody left. This town is a survivor. We've survived a lot of tough, tough times in this city. We are a very resilient people. I deliberately put the Yellow Fever Memorial first just to say, look, we will get through this, too," Breland said.
The memorial near Washington Street Northwest remembers the five doctors who died after staying in Decatur to treat patients in 1888.
"They were well aware what was coming. The state health officer had told them to quietly leave town. They sent their families home but said it was their duty as doctors to stay and treat their fellow citizens," Breland said.
Like the memorial, most of the sites featured on the scavenger hunt sit in the western part of Decatur.
"I hear people say all the time that all of the history is in the east; boy, that's just not true. There are all kinds of wonderful things in the west," Breland said. "What attracts me to a site is curiosity. I will look at things and think, gee, that is interesting to me, I wonder if it would be interesting to other people."
Each photograph on the scavenger hunt tells a piece of Decatur's history.
With a photo of McComm Group's office building on Oak and Cain streets in Northeast Decatur came the story of the first Morgan County Courthouse after the county seat moved from Somerville to Decatur. The building also once served as a hospital and retail store.
The image of a bullet embedded into the brick of the Old State Bank refers to the skirmish between the North and South during the Civil War. There is also the brick kiln from Alabama Brick and Tile Company, which began operation 110 years ago, the First Missionary Baptist Church designed by Wallace A. Rayfield, who also served as the architect of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, and a home on Canal and Cain streets, which was moved around the Bank Street area including once, legend has it, by elephants when the circus visited town.
Many of the structures also offer a glimpse into the people of Decatur. There is the house on Moulton Street and Memorial Drive that sits on the dividing line between Northwest and Southwest Decatur and was the home of longtime Decatur teacher Ethel Reinhart. Then there's the Eva Sterrs Boys and Girls Club building named after one of Decatur's prominent leaders.
For history on Sterrs, Breland enlisted help from Decatur historian and author Peggy Allen Towns, who has portrayed Sterrs in historical reenactments. Towns talked about how Sterrs taught, worked in her husband's infirmary and served as editor and publisher of "The Guardian," which she founded in Decatur in 1910.
The "Where Am I" series will continue at least as long as the stay-at-home order remains in place. While Breland recommended people stay home and try to visualize where the sites are, the scavenger hunt adheres to the social distancing guidelines. Breland took photographs of each of the sites from his car.
"Trying to visualize these places is a real brain teaser. But if you want to go out, it's about as safe as an activity can be these days," Breland said.
