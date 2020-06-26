A piece of paper with “basic writing” circled hangs on Robert Stofel’s wall. To the 57-year-old Stofel, who recently published his seventh book, the paper serves as a symbol of his past and the power of God.
“In high school I was addicted to drugs and the school basically booted me out the door. When I decided to go to college, I had to take a test. I failed basic writing, math and reading. I had to take a year and a half of remedial courses before Middle Tennessee State University would let me through the door,” Stofel said. “But that is what my story is about — overcoming challenges and finding the Lord.”
Stofel, who founded and serves as pastor of Vintage Faith Church in Decatur, recently released his seventh book, “Stranded in Skin and Bones: Faith within the Madness,” an autobiographical tale about how he experimented with drugs, overcame addiction, found faith and started a writing workshop for suicidal teens.
“I want people to see how a life that’s really dark and black and ugly can get changed by the power of God and become something usable,” Stofel said.
The book opens with the day Stofel came home from elementary school to find his mother and all the furniture in his Franklin, Tennessee, childhood home gone. Only his father remained.
“My mother was a bit angry with me for sharing our family secrets in the book. I told her you’re not the same person. None of us are. We were so lost at that time. We didn’t know Christ,” Stofel said.
That changed in high school when Stofel’s then-girlfriend, now wife, and his mother-in-law invited him to church.
“I just went to keep my girlfriend and her mother happy. She grew up in a very religious family and when she started dating me, I took her down all these bad roads. One night, she got alcohol poisoning and I had to call her mother to come and get her. Her mother hated me. I had to do something to win her back over, so I went to church,” Stofel said.
He intimately remembers the service during which the evangelist, John Wesley Fletcher, who was involved in “The PTL Club” scandal with Jim Bakker, issued a warning to the congregation.
“He said, ‘There are 18 people here who will never see the face of the Lord unless they come down front.’ He gave us 60 seconds. I know now that is a lot of manipulation, but it worked. I thought I was one of the 18. My heart started pounding. I went down front. I remember crying. It was very emotional because I had been so lost. From that moment on, I became a Christian,” Stofel said.
With guidance from his mother-in-law, Stofel strengthened his relationship with God, served as a youth pastor and a pastor and earned a degree in psychology from Middle Tennessee State University.
“After I got the letter in the mail saying I would have to take remedial classes, it was my wife’s mother who sat me down and said, ‘Look, you can do this.’ I think you have to have somebody sometimes to say, ‘I know you don’t see how you can do this, but I do,’” Stofel said.
He went on to earn a master’s degree in fine arts from Queens University of Charlotte and start a writing workshop for teens at Decatur Morgan West, a psychiatric facility. The program, which started with a three-month trial run, lasted seven years.
“Usually, the teenagers would write about themselves, even though it was very veiled. We published a book every week by hand and held a book party, where they would share their stories,” Stofel said. “Through the program, they were able to be heard, some for the first time in a long time.”
Twenty years in the making, “Stranded in Skin and Bones,” which started as a look at Stofel’s childhood, now includes stories about his marriage, the births of his children, running the writing workshop at Decatur Morgan West and moving to Tennessee in 2016 to help on his father’s 120-acre, 70-head cattle farm.
Despite living in Tennessee, Stofel makes the two hour-drive to Decatur every Sunday to preach at Vintage Faith, which he started in 2006 with eight people from his living room.
“This story, my story, is a story of redemption. It is a story about no matter where you are or where you start, you can accomplish something,” Stofel said.
For more information on the book, visit robertstofel.com.
One-on-One with Robert Stofel
How did you overcome a life of addiction? I think I realized my addiction would keep Jill out of my life, so I knew I had to quit to keep her. And this is where the love story comes into the book. I did enter the watchful eye of Jill’s mother, who was a great help to me. Each afternoon we talked about life, God and family. Jill’s mother became my counselor.
You write about the downfall of John Wesley Fletcher and Jim Bakker and how your salvation came through their ministry. How do you feel about them today? They were charlatans. No doubt. But I think only a charlatan can reach someone as lost as I was. For God needs evangelists to reach a world where God is not present and accessible without a trickster — someone who disobeys normal rules. John Wesley Fletcher probably used the tactic he used on me in every town in North America. Sometimes manipulation is the only language an addict understands.
How did you end up working at Decatur Morgan West? When I started Vintage Faith, I needed a job that had health insurance. I was introduced to someone at Decatur Morgan West and started working there. When I began taking classes for my MFA, I thought I was going in one direction, but found out God had me going in a different one the whole time. I never thought getting an MFA and the need for health insurance would lead me to creating a writing class at a psychiatric facility. That was God's plan.
Why did you decide to make this book so personal? I felt it was time to tell my story after reading Tara Westover’s “Educated,” a book about her dysfunctional family and terrible education. I felt my book resembled hers, but had to do more with how one finds God and overcomes addiction and a bad education.
