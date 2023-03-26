Vatican Pope

Pope Francis delivers his speech during an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, on Saturday. [AP PHOTO/ALESSANDRA TARANTINO]

 Alessandra Tarantino

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Saturday updated a 2019 church law aimed at holding senior churchmen accountable for covering up sexual abuse cases, expanding it to cover lay Catholic leaders and reaffirming that vulnerable adults and not just children can be victims of abuse when they are unable to freely consent.

