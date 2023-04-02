APTOPIX Italy Pope

Pope Francis autographs the plaster cast of a child Saturday as he leaves the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome after receiving treatment for bronchitis, the Vatican said. [AP PHOTO/GREGORIO BORGIA]

 Gregorio Borgia

ROME — A chipper-sounding Pope Francis was discharged Saturday from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis, quipping to journalists before being driven away that he's "still alive."

