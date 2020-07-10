In early June, a month after Steve Cofield’s five-week quarantine due to COVID-19 ended, waves of sadness washed over the Decatur contractor. Hearing reports of increased cases of coronavirus and clashes between law enforcement and protesters, Cofield, knowing he needed to act, turned to his faith.
“I woke up one morning with a really heavy heart for the nation, seeing the uprising and violence and hatred and bitterness and uncertainty,” Cofield said. “I kept asking, ‘Where are our church leaders?’ ‘Why are we so silent?’”
To break that silence, Cofield, who serves as the praise and worship leader at Pleasant Grove Baptist in Moulton and Decatur Baptist, organized a community prayer rally.
The 5 p.m. Saturday event at Morgan County Courthouse’s Cotaco Park will feature more than a dozen local faith, government and law enforcement leaders.
“Everybody I asked to take part in this said yes, which shows me that we know there is a great need for this. I kept praying and God kept showing me who to ask to speak. God led me the entire way,” Cofield said.
Participants include Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Decatur Baptist Pastor Joe McKaig, Pleasant Grove Baptist Pastor Randy Cofield, The Nation’s Evangelism Centre Pastor Daryl Little, Daystar Church Pastor Tom Watson, Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett, the Rev. Tom Elder, Pastor Doug Ripley, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long, Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliott, Lyn Harvell, Allen McAbee and Ken Blackwood of the Morgan County Baptist Association.
They will pray for the nation, government officials, the state, schools and teachers, law enforcement officers, business owners, the economy and health care workers.
“We will also be praying for those who have been stricken with COVID-19, which I am one of them,” said Cofield, who, diagnosed in April, was the 24th COVID-19 case in Morgan County.
Along with the speakers, representatives from every police and fire department in Morgan County, first responders and chaplains with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office will attend the rally.
“The church has been silent long enough. I feel like there is a great need for us to come together. We need something positive to come out of everything we are going through. There is so much negativity,” Cofield said. “I hope people leave the rally feeling unified and encouraged and knowing Jesus Christ is with them.”
To abide by coronavirus safety recommendations, organizers ask that individuals bring chairs, practice social distancing and wear masks. For individuals without a mask, one will be provided. Cofield expects the rally, which will include prayers and worship, to last an hour and attract dozens from across Morgan County.
Like Cofield, First Priority of Greater Decatur is calling on community members to come together in prayer. On Aug. 2, First Priority and the Northwest Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold prayer walks at area schools.
According to Larry Franks, director of the student-led and student-organized First Priority of Greater Decatur, approximately 3,000 people participate in the event every year.
“People from all walks of life, all denominations, even those who don’t go to church, need to be at these schools. Our nation is in trouble. It is time for the community to step up and come together for the students and surround them with prayer,” Franks said of the walks. “If things are going to change, it’s going to be because of prayer.”
The walks will take place at every public school campus and central office in Morgan and Lawrence counties. Participants will gather at 6 p.m. during the casual come-and-go event to pray for the upcoming school year.
