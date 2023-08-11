Every morning at 6 a.m., Tiara Turner stretches out a yoga mat, turns on worship music and meditates and prays at Wilson Morgan Park.
“There will be people walking by with their dogs saying, ‘Make sure you pray for me.’ It’s become a thing. I’m not ashamed of my relationship with God,” Turner said. “God has gotten me through a lot of hardships in my life. Now I want to help others who are going through what I went through.”
To accomplish that, Turner organized a prayer picnic for the community. The event will take place Aug. 19 from 5-8 p.m. at Etta Freeman Park in Northwest Decatur.
“I chose Etta Freeman Park because it is a small, intimate, quaint place. You can bring your picnic basket and lawn chairs and we will pray and worship,” Turner said. “I am reminded some people may never step into a church. This prayer picnic may be the closest thing they ever get to a church.”
The prayer picnic stemmed from Turner’s daily prayer routine — which includes a personal prayer time and a prayer time with her family.
“We have morning prayer every day at 8 a.m. as a family. It started out with me, my sisters and my mom and now we have 35-40 people,” Turner said.
When Turner’s family met in person for breakfast and prayer time on a recent Saturday at Wilson Morgan Park, strangers passing by joined the group.
“Random people started coming over and praying with us. That didn’t surprise me. I don’t put anything past God,” Turner said. “After that I felt God telling me to create a safe space where people could pray and worship, whether they knew the Lord’s Prayer or not.”
Turner knows firsthand the importance of prayer.
Through prayer, the 36-year-old Decatur woman found the strength to deal with the rape, molestation and domestic violence she experienced in her youth and 20s. When she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer twice, once in 2014 and once in 2017, suffered two heart attacks, once in 2005 and once in 2020, had a pregnancy end in a still birth and battled epilepsy, she turned to prayer.
“Prayer is the only reason I am still here today. Because of the strength God has given me to face what I have been through, I can now help others. If you don’t go through the testing, you don’t have a testimony,” Turner said.
Recently Turner, who grew up in the church and currently attends New Life Church in Athens, began writing letters to her younger self as another way of healing.
“In the letters I said, ‘I see you and I’m so proud of you because you made it, even though being raped, even with being molested, even being a single parent, wanting to drop out of college, going through cancer, having a heart attack, you made it. You didn’t give up,’” Turner said.
Those letters formed the basis of Turner’s new nonprofit organization Dear Woman Behind Me.
“God told me that the letters were not just for myself, that I needed to share them with the women coming behind me. They need to know they can make it too,” Turner said. “Dear Woman Behind Me is about women helping other women. God brought us out of these hardships and now we are reaching back to others and telling them they don’t have to fight alone. They’ve got a sister a few steps ahead with a hand out.”
During the prayer picnic, Turner and other women involved in the Dear Woman Behind Me movement will speak about the power of prayer. Featured speakers include Nikita Shantez, Angel Brown, Adrianna Tapscott, Chandra Daney and Nannette Morrow.
“Whether you know the Lord’s Prayer by heart or don’t know it at all, there is a place for you at the prayer picnic. It is a place for everyone to learn more about prayer and get closer with God,” Turner said.
For more information on the prayer picnic, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-prayer-picnic-tickets-689690872967.
