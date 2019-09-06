Coinciding with the 18th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks, church leaders and pastors will unite for the annual 9/11 Prayer Vigil on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The vigil at Sparkman School, 72 Plainview St. in Hartselle, will honor and remember law enforcement officers, military personnel and first responders.
Organizers scheduled the event on the eve of Sept. 11 to avoid conflicting with Wednesday church services.
George Hearring, founder of the event, will host the vigil with Pastor Fred Childs of Arab, B.J. Gray, minister of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Marvin Pinchon and Rev. Samuel King.
The event is open to the public. Any minister, preacher, evangelist, church choir or musician is invited to say a prayer or perform a song during the vigil. Call Hearring at 256-919-9194 for information.
