Athens Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold a community prayer walk at the new Athens High School, 655 U.S. 31, on Sunday at 5 p.m.
More than 3,000 people attended the prayer walks organized by First Priority of Greater Decatur held last Sunday at school campuses in Morgan and Lawrence counties.
