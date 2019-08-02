Standing in bus lanes, on playgrounds and in front of doors adorned with laminated paper, pencils and apples, thousands of people will gather at local schools, place their hands on the buildings and pray. They will pray for wisdom for the teachers, encouragement for the janitors and cafeteria workers and protection for the students.
“We are praying in the very places that we are expecting God to bring answers to our prayers,” Larry Franks said. “It’s not a denominational thing, it’s just a community thing. We are there to intercede on behalf of our students and our faculty as a community.”
The annual Prayer Walk organized by First Priority of Greater Decatur, a student-led and student-initiated ministry, will take place Sunday at 6 p.m. on every public school campus and central office in Morgan and Lawrence counties.
The casual, come-and-go, outreach event will bring together 3,000 people, including principals, parents and pastors, said Franks, executive director of First Priority.
While some churches adopted specific schools, others encouraged members to attend walks at campuses where their children attend and their spouses teach.
“We want to walk these campuses, pray over the schools, pray over the buildings, pray for the teachers, pray for the principals, pray for the students and pray the presence of God will be abundantly obvious,” said Justin McAlpin, senior pastor at Westmeade Baptist Church.
Westmeade Baptist started participating in the walks several years ago, before Gov. Kay Ivey’s resolution in 2018 designating the first weekend of August as “days of prayer for Alabama’s students.” The resolution noted the challenges of peer pressure, drugs, violence and low self-esteem facing the students and called “upon the citizens of this state, in accordance with their own faith and consciences, to pray, meditate, or otherwise reflect upon the students of this state, as well as their teachers, administrators and schools.”
“People from all walks of life, all denominations, all faiths, even those who don’t go to church, need to be at these schools," Franks said. "It is time for the community to step up and come together for the students and surround them with prayer."
For the past three years, Ben Tinley, minister to children and families at Westmeade Baptist and a volunteer at Oak Park Elementary’s First Priority club, witnessed firsthand the struggles facing students.
“You look at the struggles that high schools feel, and so much of that has trickled down to elementary school age,” Tinley said. “There’s a lot of anger and a lack of trust in people. These are some deep-rooted things I’ve seen that these kids are facing because of the culture surrounding them in their homes, schools and the community as a whole.”
Formed 10 years ago with 18 schools, First Priority of Greater Decatur holds group meetings on 55 campuses in Morgan, Lawrence and Cullman counties, reaching more than 7,800 students each month. Pastors, business leaders and parents serve alongside teachers as co-sponsors of the clubs.
“Just showing the students that there’s somebody who cares about them that doesn’t have to be there makes an impact," Tinley said. "One of the kids kept asking me every month, ‘What do you do?’ Being an adult that cared that didn’t have to be there, but wanted to, really gave them a boost in confidence."
Both Tinley and McAlpin will spend Sunday night walking and praying over school campuses. Participants will sign a “You are covered by a community of prayer” poster, which First Priority will give to the principals.
Many of the principals, Franks said, will keep the poster hanging in the school office the entire year.
“With society where it is today, I think people are realizing more and more how crucial it is to pray over our schools, the facilities and the campus. If you spend any time on a public school campus, you’ll realize it’s not like what it used to be,” Franks said. “It’s almost like it’s a battlefield as much as it is a learning ground.”
The First Priority Clubs will begin meeting the last week of August.
