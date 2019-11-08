On the second night, after two straight days of nonstop rain, the hikers formed a prayer circle. Discouraged, tired and miserable, the climbers prayed for strength to continue and for a reprieve of the rain. Three days still remained before they were scheduled to reach the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro.
“That second night was the hardest moment in my life. I questioned whether I could make it. But we were there for a purpose and needed to make the summit. There was a lot at stake. A lot of us turned to our faith and God answered. The next two days there was sunshine,” Jacob Frank said.
On the fifth day, Frank, of Moulton, his brother-in-law Ernie Yarbrough, of Trinity, and 16 other hikers reached the top of the highest free-standing mountain in the world and helped to raise more than $250,000 for Hope for Justice.
Every year, Hope for Justice, an international nonprofit organization focused on ending human trafficking, organizes an extreme adventure to raise awareness of the crime, which effects 40.3 million people, according to the International Labour Organization.
Through their wives, Myra Yarbrough and Kelly Frank, who both work for Young Living, which partners with Hope for Justice, the brothers-in-law learned of the organization’s mission of building safe houses and dream centers for victims of human trafficking.
“I had no idea this was going on,” Ernie Yarbrough said. “It is heartbreaking that children are being used like this. Hope for Justice is rescuing these children and helping them dream again. They told us that when the girls and boys arrive at the dream center, they say they want to be a model or something based on their looks. But, the longer they are there, they dream of becoming a doctor or a lawyer.”
When Yarbrough, 38, heard about the extreme challenge to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and raise funds for Hope for Justice, he pitched the idea to Jacob Frank, 37.
“My first reaction was, ‘No way.’ Then I thought about how this was a bucket list, once in a lifetime opportunity, and how we could raise money for innocent children while on this adventure. I was in,” Frank said.
On Oct. 17, five months after Yarbrough and Frank agreed to the challenge, the duo, who describe themselves as brothers, friends and partners in crime, left for east Africa. To prepare for the adventure, Yarbrough exercised at CrossFit four to five times a week and Frank worked on building his family’s new home.
Along with the 22 Hope for Justice hikers, the group included an 80-member support team of guides and porters. During the five-day assent, which culminated at 19,341 feet at Uhuru Peak, the climbers hiked through tropical, desert and arctic climates.
Wrapped around Frank’s wrist, a bracelet with the words “Pole Pole” reminds the duo of the final assent.
“We started for the summit at 11:30 p.m. The guides kept telling us ‘Pole. Pole.’ That means slowly, slowly. During that final climb there was a time, from 2-3 a.m., where I was dreading every single step. I had shortness of breath and altitude sickness in my head. It was so hard,” Yarbrough said.
After reaching Stella Point, which sits at 18,885 feet, the hikers climbed another hour to Uhuru Peak where the temperature reached 5 below zero. There, to raise more money for Hope for Justice, Yarbrough, an avid CrossFit athlete, performed 10 burpees, an exercise that combines squats, jumps and push-ups.
“Every fiber in body said not to do it, but CrossFit people said they would donate money if the burpees were done. I knew any pain I experienced in that moment would be nothing compared to what the children with Hope for Justice go through,” Yarbrough said.
Beyond the physical element, the adventure challenged Yarbrough and Frank mentally, emotionally and spiritually.
“I have certain things I battle in my everyday life and things I want to change about myself as a husband and father. This experience helped me realize that with God’s help, I can get through any difficulty. You just have to take it one step at a time. You might not be able to see the path up ahead, but you just have to focus on doing the next right thing,” Yarbrough said.
To find out more about Hope for Justice, visit hopeforjustice.org.
