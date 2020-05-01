Amid the uncertainty, confusion and fear triggered by the coronavirus, questions of faith and of God's role in the pandemic arose.
"During this time, churches have continued with online services and connected with members via Facebook, but there was a void. Something was missing," said Blake Kersey, pastor at First Baptist of Decatur. "I haven't seen, as of yet, churches or men and women of faith addressing the deeper questions that people are asking."
To help answer some of the deeper questions, three religious leaders sat down for a discussion on Tuesday night. Coordinated by Kersey, the talk included Decatur evangelist Phil Waldrep and Beeson Divinity School's preaching professor Robert Smith. The 36-minute discussion went live on social media Wednesday night and, as of Thursday morning, garnered more than 2,000 views.
The men discussed "What if things never get back to normal?" "Is this pandemic a punishment from God?" "Does God care that I'm facing anxiety?" "Why should I trust a God who allows things like this to happen?"
"The one that I think is the most difficult is whether this is a punishment from God. Personally, I struggle with that question. It's hard to answer. I do not know why this is happening, but I do know God is speaking to us through this," Kersey said. "I feel like God is teaching us the importance of slowing down, the importance of family and the importance of building relationships."
To help understand why a God described as omnipotent, omniscient and omni-compassionate would allow a tragedy, such as the coronavirus, to occur, Smith pointed to the Biblical story of Joseph.
After being sold into slavery by his brothers, falsely accused of molestation and imprisoned, Joseph interpreted the Pharaoh's dreams and prevented the people from starving during a famine. "Brothers, what you meant for me in evil, God meant in me for good," Joseph said in Genesis 50:20.
"Since God can prevent, if he doesn't prevent, then what's the purpose? He has a purpose to promote his cause," Smith said. "When I don't know the what and I don't know the why and I don't know the when and I don't know the reason for this or that, I know who. Because Christians know who, they can deal with the inexplicability of all the other questions because God holds our hand."
The question of whether the coronavirus is a punishment from God is unanswerable, Waldrep said.
"Sometimes when people are quick to say, 'This is the judgment of God,' they're using that to point out the sins of everybody else and how they all need to repent. If I see it as a judgment of God, it is God trying to get my attention, not everybody else's," Waldrep said. "We don't know if it's the judgment of God. That's something we'll find out when we get to heaven."
Beyond the global, economic and physical toll of the pandemic, people will experience a personal impact.
"When we reach a situation like this, it's like everything we relied on, all of our materialism and all of our connections in life, suddenly they're gone and we come back to the core values," Waldrep said. "This whole epidemic has changed my prayer life, it's changed my value system and it's got me back to the basics."
Smith agreed.
"I think this pandemic is going to help us assess life differently in terms of what really matters the most," Smith said. "What really matters is other people. What really matters is the relationships we have with those that God has given us. Nothing replaces the people that God has entrusted to us to love."
For Christians, the coronavirus represents a time to share about God's love and faithfulness," Smith said.
"It is the greatest opportunity, at least in my lifetime, that the Christian church has had to witness to the world about the reality of God. We've been singing songs like, 'In times like these, we need a savior.' Now the world is watching. Do we have the faith to stand on what we have believed and sung about and preached about and shouted about," Smith said. "I think we have an opportunity to really vocalize our faith."
Through the virtual discussion, Kersey hopes to reach individuals beyond First Baptist.
"My hope is to speak to those who are skeptical and questioning and who may never step foot in a church," Kersey said. "People are fearful. What we can do is point people to the fact that there is a God who loves us and there is a savior we can turn to even when we don't understand."
To view the discussion, visit First Baptist Church of Decatur's Facebook or YouTube page.
