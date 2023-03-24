Over the past seven months, news of guns and violence among Decatur’s youth repeatedly appeared in the headlines — “Shooting in Southwest Decatur,” “3 juveniles charged with murder and robbery after 14-year-old fatally shot,” “Three arrests made at Austin Junior; student had loaded gun,” “Teen, 16, charged in shooting death of boy, 13.”
“There are so many teens who are walking through so much turbulence with no answers. The terror of the current condition is overwhelming in every community. The things they are exposed to — it seems like there is no hope,” said Regina Willingham, co-pastor of God’s Love Covenant Church with her husband Carl Willingham.
In response to those events, combined with the growing drug culture, disrespect in school, depression and mental disease, God’s Love Covenant Church, 601 Memorial Drive S.W., organized a Youth Explosion gathering. The three-day event, for ages 10 to 18, will kick off tonight at 6 and continue through Sunday.
“We feel it's time to take it to another level, address it, and give them some positive alternatives. Speak into and over their lives about choices, influences, and the results of all of this in their lives,” Willingham said. “We feel like it's not a certain household salary or a specific place in this city, but all our children are at risk, and it only grows greater.”
The event’s featured speaker is Deterrian “DT” Shackelford.
“DT Shackelford is very well known because he came from this community,” Willingham said. “He, through prayer and guidance, went on to follow his dreams and put in the labor and sacrifice to give back to the community. We are honored and humbled to have him to pour back into this generation.”
A standout football player at Austin High, Shackelford received a scholarship to the University of Mississippi, where he led the Ole Miss Rebels defense and was awarded the 2014 Wuerffel Trophy for community service.
His journey, though, did not come without challenges. His biological father, a man he spoke to five times in his life, died from a heart attack when Shackelford was in 10th grade. And his stepfather spent four years in prison. The odds were stacked against Shackelford, but, at Austin High, as a member of JROTC, he found someone to challenge and inspire him.
“Col. (James) Walker had these influential people on the wall in his room. In the 10th grade, I asked him, ‘What does it take to get up on your wall?’ He was like, ‘DT, can you become a doctor?’ Nothing in my current circumstances made me think I could be one. Col. Walker gave me hope by making me dream beyond my current circumstances. So much of what he gave me was hope,” Shackelford said.
In 2019, Shackelford, a first-generation college student, received his doctorate degree in higher education with an emphasis in equity, ethics and social justice from the University of Mississippi.
“Education is powerful. It allows young men and women to dream beyond whatever they are experiencing. Although a doctorate degree was a great accomplishment for me, it was more for the generations coming after me,” Shackelford said.
Shackelford, who will speak on Saturday and Sunday at the Youth Explosion, hopes to pass along a message of hope and healing.
“If a young child has nothing to hope for, that’s a tough life. Hebrews 6:19 says, ‘We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure. It enters the inner sanctuary behind the curtain.’ You need something to anchor you beyond what you can see a lot of days because circumstances for a lot of these youth, you can’t imagine,” Shackelford said.
Along with Shackelford, speakers include Pastor Muryd Scipio, who worked with the youth through the Neighborhood Christian Center; evangelist Cheryl Goss of Connecting Ministries; motivational speaker Pete Key of Florence; Adriann Wray, a Decatur native and registered psychiatrist nurse at UAB; Macary Humphrey, a motivational speaker; Anita Clark, supervisor of secondary curriculum at Decatur City Schools; and counselors Toborsha Swoope-Sweeney, Victoria Williams, Jennique Robinson, and Kurtistyne Bellamy White with Decatur Youth Services.
“We pray these youth and their parents, grandparents, loved ones, teachers, and counselors will know there is a better way. Also, that we are united as a community and concerned about them. They are not alone and there are other alternatives. We want them to know we are here and we want to help,” Willingham said. “We pray and believe that this is not just a one-time thing but a beginning to real solutions.”
The Youth Explosion will start tonight with a bonfire, food and fellowship, continue Saturday at 9 a.m. with breakfast, worship, speakers, breakout sessions and dinner, and end Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with a closing message from Shackelford, who will also speak Saturday.
