Hartselle’s Life Church will transport individuals back to Biblical times with Good Friday escape rooms. The one-hour experiences will be offered today, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration is required and available at livelifefwd.com. Teams should be five to 10 people.
Two scenarios are available. In “The Prison” participants are members of a 1st Century AD Roman crime ring and have been found guilt of crimes. The cell the team is in was once occupied by a king with the power to grant a pardon. The team must find the clues hidden in the cell.
In “The Tomb,” participants must find their way out of an underground cave where they have no food or water.
Easter Sunrise
services planned
The Athens-Limestone Ministerial Alliance will hold a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at Swan Creek Pavilion by Athens Middle School. Pastor Jerome Malone of Oasis Church will present the message. Worshippers should bring chairs.
In Falkville, No Fences Cowboy Church of Morgan County, 3544 West Lacon Road, will celebrate Easter with a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Dry Creek Bluegrass Gospel Band will perform during the service.
Easter Fire Vigil
ends Sunday
A three-day fire vigil at Church of the Good Shepherd in Southwest Decatur, which began Maundy Thursday, will culminate Easter morning. The vigil will include a traditional Cherokee sacred fire, which the Rev. Bude Van Dyke will tend. People are invited to stop by the church at 3809 Spring Ave. S.W. and sit by the fire anytime from today to Sunday morning.
Journey to the Cross
planned Saturday
The Ark Family Worship, 2257 N. Bethel Road, Decatur, will hold a Journey to the Cross walk-through event, weather permitting, on Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. The journey will tell the story of Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection. Each child who completes the walk through will receive a free Kona Ice.
First Priority of
Greater Decatur
Race set April 15
A 5K and one-mile race to benefit First Priority of Greater Decatur and Clothe Our Kids of North Alabama ministries will take place April 15 at Decatur Baptist Church, 2527 Danville Road S.W. The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. and the one-mile race will start at 9 a.m. Registration costs $25 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run. Visit fpcdecatur.org to register.
