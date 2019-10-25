David Phelps in concert at Decatur Heritage
David Phelps, a former member of the Gaither Vocal Band, will perform at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy on Nov. 4. The gospel concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 3802 Spring Ave. S.W. Tickets cost $40 for reserved seats and $25 for general admission. For tickets, call 256-351-4275 or email concert@dhca.org.
Phelps, who received a 2009 Dove Award nomination for male vocalist of the year, won three Dove Awards with the Gaither Vocal Band and is a four-time Grammy nominee.
Church Library Conference at Central Baptist
Central Baptist Church in Decatur will hold the North Alabama Church Library Conference on Nov. 2. Themed “Church Libraries: More than Books on a Shelf,” the conference will feature writer Lisa Worthey Smith, Rob Jackson, former minister of Central Baptist, and Morlee Maynard, a LifeWay consultant for church libraries.
The conference, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. and close at 3:30 p.m., will feature sessions on Bible repair, church history, card making, making useful items out of useless materials and more. Register for the event at cbcd.booksys.net or 256-353-5912.
Dance and music recital at First Baptist
First Baptist’s School of Fine Arts will hold a student music and dance recital to raise money for scholarships. The performance on Nov. 7 at First Baptist of Decatur, 123 Church St. N.E., will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is available with a suggested donation of $5.
Music for a Mission
Country music singer-songwriter Matt Prater, of Athens, will perform during Music for Mission on Sunday, 4-6 p.m. Hosted by First Presbyterian Church of Athens, the event at 303 West Washington St., will collect donations to benefit the Full Tummy Project, which provides food on Fridays to children who are at risk of going hungry.
Along with music from Prater, the event will feature a trunk or treat and free refreshments. Make sure to bring a lawn chair.
Convoy for Kids in Athens
A community event will equip Limestone County children will winter coats, shoes, haircuts and more on Saturday in Athens. Hosted by the Athens-Limestone Ministerial Alliance and local churches, the free Convoy for Kids will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Swan Creek Park, 101 U.S. 31 South.
The rain-or-shine event will feature a winter coat and shoe give-away, free haircuts, hearing tests and vision screening, oral hygiene help, fingerprinting and more for children, ages newborn to 12. While no identification is required, children must be present to receive assistance.
For more information, call 256-232-6119.
