Singing
Sunday
• Gospel singing, 1:30 p.m., Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 184 County Road 311, just off Highway 33, north of Moulton. Holy Destiny from Clanton will be singing. Doug Carroll, 256-974-6350.
• Singing with group Holy Destiny, Pleasant Ridge Church, 2420 County Road 177, Moulton. 5 p.m.
Special Events
Saturday
• Living Proof Simulcast with Beth Moore; doors open at 8:30 a.m.; the event begins at 9:15 a.m.; Grace Life Church, 1311 19th Ave. S.E., Decatur. A barbecue lunch box will be included, as well as refreshments during the morning and afternoon. It is anticipated that the event will be over around 4:15 p.m. Tickets $20 at www.itickets.com/events/433708 or the church office Wednesday or Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; 256-355-3790.
Sunday
• The Living Truth from Selmer, Tennessee, in concert, 10:30 a.m., Basham UMC, 4992 Danville Road, Hartselle. A grilled hotdog lunch will follow. 256-303-1527.
• 25th anniversary, The Church of the Good Shepherd, Episcopal, 3809 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur. Holy Eucharist, 10:30 a.m.; reception after the service. Following the reception the church's new Labyrinth will be dedicated with a special liturgy at noon. This Labyrinth is the only permanent such installation in Morgan County and will be open to the entire community in and around Decatur as a place of prayer, meditation, contemplation, and healing. The public is invited.
Wednesday
• First Fellowship Fall 2019, meals served starting at 5 p.m., no reservations required; classes 6-7 p.m.; First United Methodist Church of Decatur, 805 Canal St. N.E. Nursery and children's activities available. 256-355-0277.
Oct. 5
• Church wide yard sale, 7 a.m., First Christian Church, Valhermoso Springs. All proceeds will be donated to the new church sign fund. Pastor Jeremy Harbin, 256-206-5597.
• Chalybeate Springs community celebration, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., beside Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church, 2781 County Road 214, Hillboro. Singing from One Accord Trio and Brandon Pylant Family. 256-303-0622.
Oct. 6
• The Covenant Players, a Christian music and drama team, 11 a.m., First Christian Church, Valhermoso Springs. 256-206-5597.
Oct. 12
• Blood Drive and Health Fair, 8 a.m.-noon, Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Hillsboro. Sponsored by Church Health Ministry.
• Beans and Rice Day, 9-11 a.m., Tanner United Methodist Church, 19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road; free 1-lb. bag beans and rice to every adult, no questions asked.
Oct. 13
• 175th Anniversary Celebration, 10 a.m., Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Decatur, 772 Pleasant Hill Road. Lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. Pastor, Chris Martin, 256-351-0078.
Oct. 15
• Swamp John's, 4-7 p.m., Tanner United Methodist Church, 19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road; tickets are $12. Plates include fish, shrimp, chicken or combo, fries, slaw, hushpuppies, drink. Eat-in or carry-out. The Tanner United Methodist Women will also hold a bake sale during the event.
