Special Events
Saturday
• Beans and Rice Giveaway, 9-11 a.m., Tanner United Methodist Church, 19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road. 1-lb. bag of beans and rice to every adult. No questions asked.
Sunday
• The Rev. Dr. Henry Jackson speaking, 1:30 p.m., Oakville Christian Faith Center, 55 County Road 205, Danville. Church phone, 256-974-0974.
• Luncheon, noon, First Baptist Church Athens, 201 E. Hobbs St. RSVP to church office by March 11 at 256-232-0602 or sburgreen@fbcathens .org.
• Spring Revival, 6 p.m., Blue Springs Baptist Church, 385 Blue Springs Road, Somerville (Florette). Sundays in March. March 1: Dr. Chris Martin, Pastor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Decatur; March 8: Rev. Michael King, Pastor of Redan Baptist Church in Holly Pond; March 15: Dr. W. Mark Tew, President of Judson College in Marion; March 22: Dr. Scotty Hogan, Interim Pastor of Cave Springs Baptist Church in Decatur. www.Blue SpringsBaptist.com.
Sunday-Wednesday
• Spring Revival, Pleasant Ridge Holy Church of Christ, 2420 County Road 177, Moulton, featuring speaker Thomas Reeves, 5 p.m. on March 15, 6:30 p.m. on March 16-18. 256-476-4287.
March 22
• Minister of Music Appreciation for Terry Byrd, 2 p.m., Wards Chapel CME, Somerville. Guest speaker: Rev. Kelvin Jones Sr., Mount Moriah UMC with special music. 256-612-7315.
