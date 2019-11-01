The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Singing
Saturday
• Community singing, 6:30 p.m., Harris Chapel Church, 1661 County Road 45, Mt. Hope, in Lawrence County.
• Quarterly singing, 7 p.m., Oakland Church of Christ, 18111 Townsend Ford Road, Athens. 256-729-8866.
Special Events
Saturday
• North Alabama Library Conference; registration, 8 a.m.; general session, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Central Baptist Church, 2801 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur. This event is open to all librarians and interested persons, not just church libraries. The cost is free. Register at www.cbcd.booksys.net, or call the church at 256-353-5912.
Sunday
• Honorary Service, 10 a.m., Decatur Baptist Church, 2527 Danville Road S.W., Decatur. Doug Ripley will be recognized for 34 years of service as pastor of Decatur Baptist Church. Commendations will be presented from the U.S. House of Representatives, the Senate of the State of Alabama and the Alabama House of Representatives.
• A Night with David Phelps, 6:31 p.m., Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, 3802 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur. Reserved seats $40 and general admission $25. For tickets call 256-351-4275 or email concert.dhca.org with your name and contact number for a return call.
Wednesday
• First Fellowship Fall 2019, meals served starting at 5 p.m., no reservations required; classes 6-7 p.m.; First United Methodist Church of Decatur, 805 Canal St. N.E. Nursery and children's activities available. 256-355-0277.
• Harvest Festival, organized by Decatur Presbyterian and St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 218 Cedar Lake Road S.W., 6-8:30 p.m. Games, a trunk or treat, music, bonfire and hay rides. Free.
Nov. 9
• Annual Senior Citizens Day Breakfast, 8 a.m., Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Hillsboro. Guest speakers will be Jami Jones, safety officer and recruiter, Decatur Police Department; Richard Coffey, Hillsboro Area Volunteer Fire Department; and Rev. Ronald Merriweather, pastor. Margaret Bendford, 256-616-5895.
• Women's Conference 9-11 a.m., luncheon following. Friendship Church, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Our Conference is "Sweet Tea, Friends and Jesus," Pat Gartman. 256-777-7153 or friendshipumc.org/umw.
Nov. 12
• Open House, 3-6 p.m., Brookdale Cedar Springs Senior Living, 2505 Spring Ave., Decatur. Mayor Tab Bowling and the Chamber of Commerce will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Decatur residents and businesses are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.