The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Special Events
Saturday
• Beans and Rice Giveaway, Saturday, 9-11 a.m., Tanner United Methodist Church, 19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, Tanner. Free 1-lb. bag of beans and rice to every adult.
• VBS, Rolling River Rampage, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3310 Danville Road S.W., Decatur. Saturday, July 13 for ages 4-12. Call 256-355-6310 to register, or email churchoffice@standrewdecatur.org.
• 150th Year Celebration Banquet for Freeman Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church of Moulton, 3-8 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton-Riverfront, 1101 Sixth Ave., Decatur. Special guest speaker: Dr. Tonea Stewart. Tickets: $30. Children 12 and under: $10. Brother Calvin Lee, 256-224-3749 or FTMBC@att.net for tickets or information.
• Community Outreach Night, 5-7 p.m., Shanghai First Baptist Church, 13435 Elk river Mills Road, Athens. Jump house, crafts, games and free food.
Sunday
• Voices of Life Camp performance, First Presbyterian Church, 701 Oak St. N.E., Decatur. Participants in the camp put on by First Presbyterian and Decatur Youth Services will sing during the 10:30 a.m. service.
Sunday-July 19
• Summer revival, Elam Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Moulton. Sunday service, 5:30 p.m.; Monday-Friday service, 7 p.m. The evangelist will be Brother Ronald Oliver.
Monday-July 19
• Revival, 6:30 p.m., St. James CP Church, 920 W. Moulton St., Rev. Michael L. Jones. Evangelist will be Rev. Jermaine Turner of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist in Harvest. Music will be provided by Poplar Creek Missionary Baptist of Athens on Monday, St. Stephen Primitive Baptist of Decatur on Tuesday, St. James CP Church on Wednesday, Canaan Missionary Baptist of Hillsboro on Thursday and Pine Grove Missionary Baptist of Harvest on Friday.
Wednesday-July 19
• Revival, 6 p.m., New Center Baptist Church, 14 County Road 352, Trinity. Pylant Family will be singing and Brother Brandon Pylant will be the speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.