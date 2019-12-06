The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Special Events
Saturday
• Alabama Fork CPCA Inc. presents "A Christmas Extravaganza," 2 p.m., The Pincham-Lincoln Center, 606 Trinity Circle, Athens. Theme: "Oh come let us adore Him." Psalm 95:1-6 and Psalm 96:1. Tickets: $25. 256-316-1274.
Sunday
• The Rev. Dr. Henry Jackson, 1:30 p.m., Oakville Christian Faith Center, 55 County Road 205, Danville. 256-974-0974.
• St. John’s Episcopal Church Annual Advent Lessons and Carols, 5 p.m., 202 Gordon Drive S.E., Decatur. A reception follows in the Parish Hall.
• Free concert by Jolly Strings Quartet, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church Hartselle.
Wednesday
• Mid-week Advent Services, noon and 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1700 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur. 256-353-8759, www.stpaulsdec.com or Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/stpaulsdec.
• First Fellowship Fall 2019, meals served starting at 5 p.m., no reservations required; classes 6-7 p.m.; First United Methodist Church of Decatur, 805 Canal St. N.E. Nursery and children's activities available. 256-355-0277.
Dec. 14-15
• "An Athens Christmas," First Baptist Church Athens, 6:30 p.m., 201 E. Hobbs St. Presented by the music ministry.
Dec. 15
• An Evening of Song with Iris Fordjour-Hankins (soprano) and Andrew Marshall (piano); Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with the performance beginning at 5 p.m.; Moulton First United Methodist Church, 14595 Market St., Moulton. This concert will feature standard and modern vocal works of the classical repertoire. Free admission.
• Carols by Candlelight featuring FBCH Choirs and Hartselle High School Choral members, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church Hartselle.
Dec. 24
• Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church Hartselle.
• Christmas Eve Services, Family service at 6 p.m. and Candlelight communion service at 11 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1700 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur. 256-353-8759, www.stpaulsdec.com or Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/stpaulsdec.
Dec. 25
• Christmas Day service at 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1700 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur. 256-353-8759, www.stpaulsdec.com or Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/stpaulsdec.
