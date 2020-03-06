The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Special Events
Saturday
• Book singing, 6:30 p.m., Harris Chapel Church, 1661 County Road 45, Mt. Hope in Lawrence County. Everyone welcome. 256-476-2245
Sunday
• Sav-a-life representative will be at the 11 a.m. service, First Faith Church, 1153 Culver Road, Falkville. Veronica Keen of Sav-a-life organization of Decatur will give an account of all the work they do for helping children.
• Spring Revival, 6 p.m., Blue Springs Baptist Church, 385 Blue Springs Road, Somerville (Florette). Sundays in March. March 1: Dr. Chris Martin, Pastor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Decatur; March 8: Rev. Michael King, Pastor of Redan Baptist Church in Holly Pond; March 15: Dr. W. Mark Tew, President of Judson College in Marion; March 22: Dr. Scotty Hogan, Interim Pastor of Cave Springs Baptist Church in Decatur. www.Blue SpringsBaptist.com.
Monday-Wednesday
• Revival, 7 p.m., Sonrise Baptist Church, 1410 Thompson Road, Hartselle. Brother Ken Bowman, Pastor of Liberty Baptist Church in Bowdon, Georgia, will be preaching. Sonrise Baptist Choir and other special singers. Pastor Brian Bridges.
Tuesday-Thursday
• Youth Revival, 6 p.m. nightly, Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 380 Indian Creek Road, Huntsville. The Rev. Timothy M. Rainey is pastor. Guest evangelist is the Rev. Keith Shoulders, pastor of David’s Temple MB Church. Local choirs will render the song service. The public is invited.
Thursday
• Bill Gaither & Gaither Vocal Band, 7 p.m., Decatur Baptist Church, 2527 Danville Road S.W., Decatur. Multi-Grammy Award-winner Bill Gaither. For complete information, including ticket pricing, visit www.gaither.com or www.premierproductions.com. To charge tickets by phone or to obtain additional information call 1-855-484-1991.
March 14
• Beans and Rice Giveaway, 9-11 a.m., Tanner United Methodist Church, 19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road. 1-lb. bag of beans and rice to every adult. No questions asked.
March 15
• Luncheon, noon, First Baptist Church Athens, 201 E. Hobbs St. RSVP to church office by March 11 at 256-232-0602 or sburgreen@fbcathens .org.
