Special Events
Saturday
• Blood Drive and Health Fair, 8 a.m.-noon, Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Hillsboro. Sponsored by Church Health Ministry.
• Beans and Rice Day, 9-11 a.m., Tanner United Methodist Church, 19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road; free 1-lb. bag beans and rice to every adult, no questions asked.
Sunday
• 175th Anniversary Celebration, 10 a.m., Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Decatur, 772 Pleasant Hill Road. Lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. Pastor, Chris Martin, 256-351-0078.
Sunday-Oct. 18
• Discipleship/Revival; Sunday, 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.; Monday-Oct. 18, 7 p.m.; Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church, 2781 County Road 217, Hillsboro. Pastor: Terry Gillespie. 256-303-0622.
Tuesday
• Griefshare's Surviving the Holidays, 5:30 p.m., Central Park Baptist Church, 2020 Westmead St. S.W., Decatur. Lost a Loved One? Dinner will be served and suggestions shared as to how to handle the holiday festivities. As this is a RSVP event, call the church (256-355-4628) for reservations.
• Swamp John's, 4-7 p.m., Tanner United Methodist Church, 19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road; tickets are $12. Plates include fish, shrimp, chicken or combo, fries, slaw, hushpuppies, drink. Eat-in or carry-out. The Tanner United Methodist Women will also hold a bake sale during the event.
Wednesday
• First Fellowship Fall 2019, meals served starting at 5 p.m., no reservations required; classes 6-7 p.m.; First United Methodist Church of Decatur, 805 Canal St. N.E. Nursery and children's activities available. 256-355-0277.
Oct. 19
• Falla Palooza, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Parkview Baptist Church, 305 Beltline Place S.W., Decatur. Food trucks, games, cornhole, inflatables, fall market and pumpkins.
Oct. 20
• 150 Anniversary Celebration Service, 10 a.m., Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 860 Mt. Nebo Road, Falkville. Guest Speaker: Brother Donnie Carroll. Bring a covered dish for lunch. Pastor Greg Compton, 256-476-5201.
• Annual Harvest Day, 11 a.m., Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 16040 Highway 20, Hillsboro. To be observed during morning worship. Minister Lemzel Johnson, program director, Decatur Youth Services, will deliver the inspirational message. Theme: "Contagious Influence." Ron Merriweather, Pastor.
Oct. 20-23
• Fall revival; Oct. 20, 5:30 p.m.; Oct. 21-23, 7 p.m.; Elam Creek Missionary Baptist, County Road 91, Moulton. Brother Buck Howard will be the evangelist and Brother Fred Green is the pastor.
Nov. 2
• North Alabama Library Conference; registration, 8 a.m.; general session, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Central Baptist Church, 2801 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur. This event is open to all librarians and interested persons, not just church libraries. The cost is free. Register at www.cbcd.booksys.net, or call the church at 256-353-5912.
