The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Special Events
Saturday
• Beans and Rice are available 9-11 a.m. or while supplies last, Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church, 207 E. Washington St., Athens. No names are taken, no questions asked. A clothes closet has been added. 256-232-3541 or sttimothy.Athens.com.
Sunday
• Welcome new Pastor Tripp Brogdon, 10 a.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3310 Danville Road S.W., Decatur. He's single, loves golf and basketball, plays the guitar, and is excited to share the Good News. 256-355-6310, www.standrewdecatur.org or find us on Facebook.
Feb. 2
• 20th Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Billy R. and First Lady Gloria Young; 11 a.m., with Bishop Jimmy Williams; 2 p.m., with Pastor Christopher Neloms; Hartselle First Missionary Baptist Church, 309 N. Bethel St., Hartselle. 256-773-9319.
