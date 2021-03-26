The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- 2 detained in stolen vehicle
- Former Decatur teacher pleads guilty to sex with student
- 9 dogs removed in Southwest Decatur; tethering ordinance to be discussed
- Workers difficult to find for all range of positions
- Lawrence commissioner Hargrove killed in 2-vehicle accident
- Lawrence commissioner killed in 2-vehicle accident
- Town home development planned for Upper Road
- Decatur council passes dog ordinance 18 months after introduction
- Hillsboro woman charged with possessing drugs
- Social Security and Medicare may experience their own COVID-19 side effects, experts say
Images
Videos
Commented
- Jackson calls for Pepper to resign over racially insensitive 2018 post (7)
- Council not joining Jackson’s call for Pepper's resignation (5)
- Editorial: Council should enforce residency requirement (4)
- Pepper: 'Extremely sorry' for racially insensitive post in 2018 (3)
- Construction of overpass set to start Monday (3)
- Decatur Morgan Hospital taking vaccines to the people (2)
- Lottery bill falls short — again (2)
- Tianeptine ban just restarts the clock (2)
- Editorial: Open government is good government (2)
- Decatur police: Every neighborhood has drugs (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.