The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Singing
Sunday
• Gospel singing with The King's Messengers, 5 p.m., Decatur First Holy Church of Christ, 3525 Central Ave. S.W., Decatur.
Special Events
Sunday
• The Rev. Dr. Henry Jackson speaking, 1:30 p.m., Oakville Christian Faith Center, 55 County Road 205, Danville. The Dixon Family will be singing. 256-974-0974.
• 20th Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Billy R. and First Lady Gloria Young; 11 a.m., with Bishop Jimmy Williams; 2 p.m., with Pastor Christopher Neloms; Hartselle First Missionary Baptist Church, 309 N. Bethel St., Hartselle. 256-773-9319.
Feb. 9
• Black History Program, 2 p.m., Wards Chapel C.M.E. Church, 173 Bluff City Road, Somerville. Guest speaker: Rev. Dennis Jones, Lakeview U.M.C.; Music: Lakeview U.M.C. Choir; Chiffon Cowley, 256-612-7315.
• Athens High School alumna and attorney Shannon Y. Moore to speak, 2:30 p.m., Frazier Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1108 S. Hine St., Athens. Moore will be the guest speaker at the 152nd church anniversary. 256-233-2104.
Feb. 23
• Annual Family and Friends Day Celebration, 10 a.m., Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 380 Indian Creek Road. Theme: “Pray without Ceasing” (1 Thess. 5:17 KJV). Church choir will sing and Pastor Rainey will bring the word.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.