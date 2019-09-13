The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Singing
Sept. 21
• Gospel singing, 5 p.m., Eastside Church of Christ, 1602 Beech St. S.E., Decatur.
Sept. 29
• Singing with group Holy Destiny, Pleasant Ridge Church, 2420 County Road 177, Moulton. 5 p.m.
Special Events
Saturday
• Beans and Rice Giveaway, 9-11 a.m., Tanner United Methodist Church, 19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road. One-pound bags of beans and rice for every adult, no questions asked.
Sunday
• Elam Creek Missionary Baptist Church Homecoming. Morning services, 10 a.m. with lunch following. Afternoon services, 1:30 p.m.
• Swamp John's Dinner, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Shiloh M.B. Church, 2415 Old Moulton Road S.W., Decatur. Tickets $12.
Wednesday
• First Fellowship Fall 2019, meals served starting at 5 p.m., no reservations required; classes 6-7 p.m.; First United Methodist Church of Decatur, 805 Canal St. N.E. Nursery and children's activities available. 256-355-0277.
Sept. 22-25
• Gospel meeting, Eastside Church of Christ, 1602 Beech St. S.E., Decatur. Guest evangelist is Willie A. McCord, minister of 10th Avenue Church of Christ in Columbus, Mississippi. Meetings are 7 p.m. each night. On Sept. 22, events include a Bible study at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m., lunch at 12:45 p.m., singing at 2 p.m. and afternoon service at 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 28
• Living Proof Simulcast with Beth Moore; doors open at 8:30 a.m.; the event begins at 9:15 a.m.; Grace Life Church, 1311 19th Ave. S.E., Decatur. A BBQ Lunch box will be included, as well as refreshments during the morning and afternoon. It is anticipated that the event will be over around 4:15 p.m. Tickets $20 at www.itickets.com/events/433708 or the church office Wednesday or Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; 256-355-3790.
