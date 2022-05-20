The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
