The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Singing
Saturday
• Singing with Masters of Touch, 6 p.m., Falkville Church of God, 87 W. Third St. (down from Falkville USA Nursing home). Bishop Ray Bennett, 256-739-2849, or Brenda James, 256-507-1574.
Special Events
Today
• Revival Services, 7 p.m., Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, 2350 Wall Triana Highway, Huntsville. Elder Dr. Mylon Burwell is the pastor. The evangelist for Monday will be Elder Lloyd Morrow, pastor of the Temple Tabernacle Primitive Baptist Church Huntsville; Tuesday-Thursday: Elder Corey Howse, pastor of the Connection Hill Primitive Baptist Church, Nashville. Music will be provided by various choirs.
Wednesday
• First Fellowship Fall 2019, meals served starting at 5 p.m., no reservations required; classes 6-7 p.m.; First United Methodist Church of Decatur, 805 Canal St. N.E. Nursery and children's activities available. 256-355-0277.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.