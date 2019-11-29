The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Special Events
Wednesday
• First Fellowship Fall 2019, meals served starting at 5 p.m., no reservations required; classes 6-7 p.m.; First United Methodist Church of Decatur, 805 Canal St. N.E. Nursery and children's activities available. 256-355-0277.
• Harvest Festival, organized by Decatur Presbyterian and St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 218 Cedar Lake Road S.W., 6-8:30 p.m. Games, a trunk or treat, music, bonfire and hay rides. Free.
Dec. 7
• Alabama Fork CPCA Inc. presents "A Christmas Extravaganza," 2 p.m., The Pincham-Lincoln Center, 606 Trinity Circle, Athens. Theme: "Oh come let us adore Him." Psalm 95:1-6 and Psalm 96:1. Tickets: $25. 256-316-1274.
Dec. 8
• Free concert by Jolly Strings Quartet, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church Hartselle.
Dec. 15
• Carols by Candlelight featuring FBCH Choirs and Hartselle High School Choral members, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church Hartselle.
Dec. 24
• Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church Hartselle.
