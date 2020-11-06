The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur native purchases McEntire House; new era begins for city's second-oldest home
- Brewery to stay open, Whataburger site prep begins
- New Way Out: Decatur organization offering rides to the polls
- Mask mandate extended through Dec. 11: Ivey lifts occupancy limits
- New Decatur council sworn in, names newcomer Ladner as president
- Mayor, new council outline priorities
- Mother sentenced to 723 years for sex crimes against daughter, stepdaughter
- UPDATE: Morgan voters may be in line at 7 p.m., but they'll be allowed to vote
- Hundreds of area students, staff quarantined and about 58 test positive for COVID
- Police need help finding robbery suspect
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Doug Jones best choice for US Senate (22)
- Editorial: The Daily recommends Joe Biden for president (16)
- Larry Kevin Lamar (5)
- Republican ticket better for nation (5)
- Decatur council planning 23 city-funded road projects in ‘21 (4)
- New Decatur council sworn in, names newcomer Ladner as president (4)
- Wiley appointment creates final conflict for outgoing council (3)
- Editorial: Alabama should expand early voting (2)
- Letter to the editor: Biden, Democrats support abortion (2)
- Biden declared winner of Wisconsin, Michigan; Trump has narrow path to victory (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.