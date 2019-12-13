The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Special Events
Saturday
• Retirement reception for the Rev. Tommy Smothers, Friendship Baptist Church, 1145 Friendship Road, Somerville, 1-4 p.m. Open to the public.
Saturday-Sunday
• "An Athens Christmas," First Baptist Church Athens, 6:30 p.m., 201 E. Hobbs St. Presented by the music ministry.
Sunday
• Lessons and Carols, 3 p.m., Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church, 207 E. Washington Street, Athens. To be held in the church sanctuary (red doors). The choir will be joined by the choir of Saint Matthews in Madison. A reception will follow in the parish hall. There is no admission charge, but an offering will be taken to benefit a local charity. Judy Wilson 256-777-0570.
• An Evening of Song with Iris Fordjour-Hankins (soprano) and Andrew Marshall (piano); Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with the performance beginning at 5 p.m.; Moulton First United Methodist Church, 14595 Market St., Moulton. This concert will feature standard and modern vocal works of the classical repertoire. Free admission.
• Carols by Candlelight featuring FBCH Choirs and Hartselle High School Choral members, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church Hartselle.
• Crossties Praise Band Christmas Concert, 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 210 Hickory St. S.E., Hartselle. Light refreshments will be served prior to the concert.
Wednesday
• Mid-week Advent Services, noon and 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1700 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur. 256-353-8759, www.stpaulsdec.com or Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/stpaulsdec.
• First Fellowship Fall 2019, meals served starting at 5 p.m., no reservations required; classes 6-7 p.m.; First United Methodist Church of Decatur, 805 Canal St. N.E. Nursery and children's activities available. 256-355-0277.
Dec. 24
• Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church Hartselle.
• Christmas Eve Services, Family service at 6 p.m. and Candlelight communion service at 11 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1700 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur. 256-353-8759, www.stpaulsdec.com or Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/stpaulsdec.
Dec. 25
• Christmas Day service at 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1700 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur. 256-353-8759, www.stpaulsdec.com or Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/stpaulsdec.
