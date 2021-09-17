The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Authorities: Murder defendant dies from ATV wreck injuries
- 2 Decatur teens die in 2-vehicle wreck
- West Morgan students mourn deaths of two well-liked classmates
- Police: Man in Decatur standoff shot at neighbor over dispute about dogs
- Decatur councilman Hunter Pepper says he tested positive for COVID-19
- City wins overpass lawsuit as construction continues
- AJ Pepper
- No obstacle to development: Communication helps Decatur Building Department improve rep
- Cal Thomas: The next terrorist attack
- As COVID-19 deaths mount locally, officials hope surge reaches plateau soon
Images
Videos
Commented
- Chief proposes extending take-home policy for police vehicles to 20 miles from city (5)
- Hospital applies for permit to open ambulance service (5)
- Damaged Point Mallard Ice Complex remains in limbo (4)
- Overwhelmed hospitals may have to 'pick who lives and who dies' (4)
- Justice Department to 'protect' abortion seekers in Texas (3)
- Editorial: Congress should closely examine Afghanistan failures (2)
- Wreck creates internet outage for city (2)
- Morgan sheriff lieutenant using instant fame to fight ALS (2)
- Ninth Avenue Southeast residents get meeting with police after complaints about speeders (2)
- 2 internal candidates among 13 applying to head up city's garbage pickup, motor garage (1)
- Should the state have the power to overturn mask mandates created by school districts? (1)
- Bridge inspection creates traffic jam (1)
- City wins overpass lawsuit as construction continues (1)
- Stan Monroe Wilder (1)
- Pay hikes, 2% cost-of-living raise in approved Morgan County budget (1)
- Would you support a tax to fund road maintenance based on the number of miles you drive per year? (1)
- James H 'Jimmy' Moore, Jr. (1)
- Blakely sentenced to 3 years in jail (1)
- A Canine Companion: Facility dog at Child Advocacy Center assists children who experienced abuse (1)
- Cemetery chapel poised for restoration with city's plan to build maintenance building (1)
- Army worms on the march, damaging lawns in their path (1)
- Biden's vaccine rules ignite instant, hot GOP opposition (1)
- The tinhorn tyrant in Tallahassee should take a lesson from history (1)
- Should the state use federal COVID-19 relief funds to finance the building of new prisons? (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Local jails seen as models for following procedures to keep COVID cases down (1)
- Gov. Ivey appoints new Limestone County sheriff (1)
- No obstacle to development: Communication helps Decatur Building Department improve rep (1)
- Car rental agencies leave Decatur (1)
- Committee drawing new district maps in state meets Wednesday at Calhoun (1)
- Bryce is nice: Young's 4 TD throws lead Tide rout (1)
- Editorial: 'You're the ones that built America' (1)
- Northern border has restrictions; southern border porous (1)
- Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why (1)
- Decatur's homicide rate surpasses last year's total (1)
- Vaccine mandate spawns new fear: finding and keeping workers (1)
- UPDATE: Man in custody after standoff that closed Danville Road (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.