The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Singing
Sunday
• Singing at Pleasant Ridge Holy Church of Christ, 2420 County Road 177, Moulton, 5 p.m., with The Barnetts from Tennessee. 256-476-4287.
Special Events
Saturday
• A Conversation with Hope Michelle Ayers, author of “Gabriel’s Balloon,” hosted by The Decatur Fellowship of Historic Black Churches, noon-1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist, 233 Vine St. N.W., Decatur.
Sunday
• FTMBC Black History Celebration, 11 a.m., Freeman Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2871 Byler Road, Moulton. Speaker: The Honorable Anthony Daniels, Minority House Leader, 53rd District, Alabama State House of Representatives. 256-974-6107.
Feb. 23
• Annual Family and Friends Day Celebration, 10 a.m., Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 380 Indian Creek Road. Theme: “Pray without Ceasing” (1 Thess. 5:17 KJV). Church choir will sing and Pastor Rainey will bring the word.
March 5
• 18th annual Alabama Child Safety Conference, "Protecting Our Children and Teens," 8 a.m.-4 p.m., registration at 7:30 a.m., Decatur Baptist Church, 2527 Danville Road, Decatur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.