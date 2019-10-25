The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Special Events
Saturday
• Community Fall Festival, Cowboy Church of Limestone County, 26155 Thach Road in Athens, noon-4 p.m. Games, food, prizes and pet costume contest.
• Fall Festival, 4 p.m., Midway Church of Christ.
Pumpkin Bash, hosted by the Refuge, Veterans Park in Priceville, 4 p.m. Games, dunking booth, pumpkin painting, food, trunk or treat and a drawing for a boy’s bike and girl’s bike.
Trunk or Treat, Round Island Baptist, 14790 Brownsferry Road in Athens, 4-7 p.m. Candy, games and food.
Wednesday
• First Fellowship Fall 2019, meals served starting at 5 p.m., no reservations required; classes 6-7 p.m.; First United Methodist Church of Decatur, 805 Canal St. N.E. Nursery and children's activities available. 256-355-0277.
• Harvest Festival, organized by Decatur Presbyterian and St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 218 Cedar Lake Road S.W., 6-8:30 p.m. Games, a trunk or treat, music, bonfire and hay rides. Free.
Thursday
• Fall-O-Ween Festival, 5:30-7 p.m., New Friendship Baptist Church, 1145 Friendship Road, Somerville. Hotdogs with trimmings and cakewalk for everyone; trunk or treat for children. Everyone welcome.
• Trunk or Treat, Decatur Church of Christ, 2833 Danville Road S.W., 6-9 p.m. Trunk or treat, Bible skits and touch a truck opportunity.
• Trunk or Treat, The Church at Stone River, 3014 Danville Road S.W. in Decatur, 6-8 p.m. Trunk or treat and carnival rides. Give back by bringing a jar of peanut butter or jelly for the Neighborhood Christian Center.
Nov. 2
• North Alabama Library Conference; registration, 8 a.m.; general session, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Central Baptist Church, 2801 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur. This event is open to all librarians and interested persons, not just church libraries. The cost is free. Register at www.cbcd.booksys.net, or call the church at 256-353-5912.
Nov. 9
• Annual Senior Citizens Day Breakfast, 8 a.m., Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Hillsboro. Guest speakers will be Jami Jones, safety officer and recruiter, Decatur Police Department; Richard Coffey, Hillsboro Area Volunteer Fire Department; and Rev. Ronald Merriweather, pastor. Margaret Bendford, 256-616-5895.
• Women's Conference 9-11 a.m., luncheon following. Friendship Church, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Our Conference is "Sweet Tea, Friends and Jesus," Pat Gartman. 256-777-7153 or friendshipumc.org/umw.
Nov. 12
• Open House, 3-6 p.m., Brookdale Cedar Springs Senior Living, 2505 Spring Ave., Decatur. Mayor Tab Bowling and the Chamber of Commerce will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Decatur residents and businesses are invited to attend.
